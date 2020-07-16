2020 MEAC/SWAC and Celebration Bowl canceled

While the SWAC hasn’t made a 2020 decison, the MEAC’s decision one for the MEAC/SWAC Challenge and Celebration Bowl.
The MEAC’s decision to postpone its 2020 fall sports season, first reported by HBCU Gameday, has resulted in the cancelation of two games. Neither the MEAC/SWAC Challenge nor the Celebration Bowl will take place in 2020.
The games are both hosted by ESPN Events. Both games take place in Atlanta, with the MEAC/SWAC to start the season and Celebration Bowl to end it.
John T. Grant, executive director of both games, released a statement on Thursday afternoon.
“We understand and respect the conference’s decision,” Grant said. “The impact of COVID-19 on the Black and African-American community remains at the forefront of assuring everyone’s safety. HBCUs are an integral part of college football and the MEAC’s absence undoubtedly will be a void this season.
“We appreciate the support of our sponsors and fans of the Grambling Tigers and South Carolina State Bulldogs who were set to kick off the 2020 season. We look forward to the return of the MEAC/SWAC Challenge and Celebration Bowl next year.”
The Celebration Bowl’s postponement means that North Carolina A&T will not get a chance to win a fourth-straight bowl game. A&T will be moving to the Big South on July 1, 2021. Current MEAC schools Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman will switch to the SWAC on the same date.