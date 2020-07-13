More Than Baseball: UT Pitcher Transfers to an HBCU

The HBCU movement across all sports is on and poppin’. University of Texas pitcher, Kamron Fields, made a decision that was “more than baseball”. Fields decision shocked Texas fans when he announced via Twitter that he is transferring to Texas Southern University.

The Tweet captioned “If you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything.” Excited to continue my journey at a historically black university. #TigerNation.

His decision stemmed from more than just the game of baseball, and is apart of the social justice movement that is inspiring top student-athletes across the nation to play for an HBCU.

“When I came to campus, my only real goals were to get my degree and put myself in a position to succeed in professional baseball. With racism, injustice, and inequality continuing to plague our society. I have found a new purpose. It’s time for me to stand for my beliefs and represent something bigger than myself.”

We’ve already seen athletes like Makur Maker (Howard) and Liberty University football transfer Tayvion Land (Norfolk State) make the jump to HBCU.

Kamron Fields is the latest to follow the trend that could change the collegiate sports landscape forever.

The right-handed pitcher and outfielder made 35 appearances during his time at UT. He was even used as the Longhorns’ closer from time to time. During his career Fields was 2-2 with a 3.27 ERA and three saves in 39 appearances.

The addition of Fields to the Texas Southern roster will provide them with a veteran collegiate player and can contribute to the overall team’s success.