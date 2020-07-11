Clark Atlanta to name Alfred Jordan as new basketball coach

Clark Atlanta University has a new basketball coach and it went back to the future to get him.



Former Clark Atlanta basketball player and assistant coach Alfred Jordan will be named the new basketball coach at his alma mater. The news was first reported by HoopDirt and later confirmed by HBCU Gameday.

The New York native will take over for George Lynch, whose contract was not renewed this spring. The former NBA player and college basketball star went 28-26 in two seasons at the helm.



Alfred Jordan spent the last two seasons at Arkansas-Little Rock where he served under former CAU coach Darrell Walker. He spent a total of eight seasons as an assistant at CAU prior to that.

His final two seasons as an assistant were under Walker as the team went 45-18. The pair helped CAU win the 2017 SIAC basketball tournament.



Jordan played for CAU from 2006 through 2009 before joining the coaching staff. He helped CAU win the SIAC regular-season title in 2009-2010. His hiring marks a stark contrast between the last two CAU head coaches. Both Walker and Lynch were former pros who went to PWIs, but had to come to the HBCU ranks for a shot. Walker has CAU in his blood and now he’s got the juice for the school.