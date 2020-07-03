2020-2021 HBCU Hoops

Morgan State lands Wake Forest transfer Sharone Wright Jr.

Morgan State adds Sharone Wright Jr. from Wake Forest.
Posted on

While the HBCU sports world was buzzing over the big commitment in Washington, DC., one of Baltimore’s HBCU squads seized a pretty big grab as well. Former Wake Forest guard Sharon Wright Jr. announced on Friday that he will be playing his college ball at Morgan State.

“I’ve been thinking about this some time now and it has been a difficult time for many people, but mainly us as African-Americans,” Wright tweeted. “It’s saddening to me to know the world will always be this way towards us whether we play a sport or not. It doesn’t matter.”

The son of a former NBA lottery pick, Wright played two seasons at Wake Forest under recently departed head coach Danny Manning.

Sharone Wright Jr

Wright averaged just 2.2 points per game last season, but averaged 7.1 points per game as a freshman in 21 starts. He will likely see more playing time for MSU under head coach Kevin Broadus, a former Maryland assistant.

It’s been a stellar offseason so far for MEAC basketball squads. Norfolk State signed a top 100-level player last month, and Howard secured a commitment from five-star big man Makur Maker. Morgan State landing Wright isn’t as rare as what Howard and Norfolk State pulled off, but adding a talented, big guard will only help Broadus’ program get better as it moves forward.

Morgan State lands Wake Forest transfer Sharone Wright Jr.
Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On the field. Behind the basket. In the pressbox. Bringing you HBCU Sports like you've never seen it before.

Copyright © HBCU Gameday 2012-2019 Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from HBCU Gameday is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to HBCU Gameday with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

To Top