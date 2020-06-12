Bama State adds Former Dallas area District MVP to Roster

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | Alabama State head men’s basketball coach Mo Williams announced the addition of Dallas-native E.J. Clark for the 2020-21 season.



“We are excited about the addition of E.J. to the Alabama State family,” Williams said. “Not only does he come from a winning program, he is a tough, smart guard who has the ability to score at all three levels while consistently defending and putting the pressure on the ball. He is the type of player that will not only excel on the court, but in the classroom and in the community.”



Clark comes to Alabama State after a two-year stint at Bossier Parish Community College, where he played in 61 total games and averaged 11.0 points per game during that span. For his career, Clark connected on 42.4 (208-of-490) percent of his field goals and 34.8 (185-of-212) percent from beyond the arc. He also shot 87.3 (185-of-212) percent from the free throw line over two years, while also dishing out 2.6 assists per game.

Last season, Clark averaged 14.1 points per game while connecting on 46.6 (130-of-279) percent from the floor, and 40.6 (39-of-96) percent from beyond the arc. He also shot 86.1 (124-of-144) percent from the free throw line and averaged 3.0 assists per game in helping BPCC to a 20-11 record and a berth in the Region XIV Tournament. Clark was named to the Region XIV North Second Team after his 16-point performance in the tournament.



He scored in double figures 23 times last season, including 20-plus points seven times. Clark poured in a season-high 28 points against Lamar State College-Port Arthur, while also connecting on all 13 of his free throw attempts. He also dished out five or more assists seven times, including a season-high nine against Centenary.

Clark spent his prep career at McKinney High School in Dallas (Texas) where he was an All-State and All-Region player. He was also named the District MVP and Player of the Year for McKinney during his career, where he finished his career as the Texas UIL and Dallas (DFW) scoring leader. Clark finished his career with 2,395 points.