Big South Conference gives Election Day off for all athletically-related activities

Courtesy of the Big South Conference

“The Big South Conference member institutions stand as ONE to work together to end racism and social injustice. We want to be part of the solution and to use our influence and voice for positive change in our teams, local communities and nation. The next step in support of this important mission is our commitment to make Election Day, November 3, 2020, a required day off from all athletically-related activities for all of our teams to encourage our student-athletes and staff to exercise their right to vote.

#AllVoteNoPlay is gaining momentum. @NCAA needs to have a mandatory day off on Federal Election Day to have a positive and lasting effect on the 460,000 NCAA athletes and the steady decline is 18-24 yr old voter participation.



Let's do more. Please signhttps://t.co/yfRB1ObxMk — Eric Reveno (@CoachReveno) June 6, 2020

The only exceptions will be for teams with previously existing agreements and Conference championships activities, which will be minimal. Institutions involved in these events commit to encouraging their student-athletes to participate via absentee ballot or early voting.

We are committed to continue taking actions that will raise awareness and bring about positive change.”