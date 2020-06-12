Big South Conference gives Election Day off for all athletically-related activities

Big South

“The Big South Conference member institutions stand as ONE to work together to end racism and social injustice.  We want to be part of the solution and to use our influence and voice for positive change in our teams, local communities and nation.  The next step in support of this important mission is our commitment to make Election Day, November 3, 2020, a required day off from all athletically-related activities for all of our teams to encourage our student-athletes and staff to exercise their right to vote. 

The only exceptions will be for teams with previously existing agreements and Conference championships activities, which will be minimal.  Institutions involved in these events commit to encouraging their student-athletes to participate via absentee ballot or early voting.

We are committed to continue taking actions that will raise awareness and bring about positive change.”

