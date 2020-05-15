FAMU Football 2019 Season Marathon to air Saturday

Courtesy of FAMU Athletics
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | The 2019 Florida A&M University football season will be one to remember as the Rattlers claimed the Black College National Championship.
Fans can see the highlights of that season on Saturday, May 16, as FAMU TV20, the Athletic Department and the Office of Communications present a FAMU Football Marathon.
The marathon will feature give games from last season, including thrilling Rattler victories over North Carolina A&T State and South Carolina State. The games will be shown on FAMU TV20 and streamed to a global audience on the FAMU TV20 Facebook page.
“This is a great opportunity for us to highlight our student-athletes and the success of our program under Head Coach Willie Simmons,” said Vice President and Athletic Director Kortne Gosha. “During these uncertain times, it is important that we keep our fans and donors engaged. We hope that everyone around the country can enjoy the special moments from last year as a reminder that we still need their support now as we face the global pandemic.”
Throughout the marathon, fans will be encouraged to assist the athletic program by giving to the Rattler Athletic Fund at FAMUathletics.com.
“This support is vital so when we return to competition, our coaches and student-athletes will be ready,” Gosha said.
The FAMU Football Marathon will air on FAMU TV20 which is distributed over Comcast Xfinity and on https://www.facebook.com/FAMUTV20/ May 16 beginning at 9 a.m. with the Delaware State game.
The rest of Saturday’s lineup includes, Howard at 12:30 p.m., North Carolina Central at 3 p.m., South Carolina State at 6:15 p.m., and North Carolina A&T at 9:15 p.m.
