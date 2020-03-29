Clark Atlanta’s Lynch collecting devices for HBCU students in need

ATLANTA–Clark Atlanta basketball head coach George Lynch has launched a national campaign to get devices in the hands of HBCU student-athletes who need it.

The COVID-19 virus has shut down campuses all across the country and switched to online learning. But students without reliable devices are at a clear disadvantage.

“I’ve witnessed dozens of student-athletes scramble during this pandemic to get laptops to take home,” says Lynch.

“Many of them were using school resources and now they have to find their own. Some are even going back to homes where there isn’t WiFi to support their school work. Something has to be done to assist them.”

We will not let COVID-19 get us down. HBCU Heroes stands strong with you during this time. And remember that we are collecting donations for student-athletes in need of personal computers/laptops. To learn more check out our website at https://t.co/UbnrBYo8n2 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/hPVvqJNU4z — HBCU Heroes (@HBCUHeroes) March 25, 2020

During his time at CAU, Lynch has launched the nonprofit program HBCU Heroes along with Atlanta entrepreneur Tracey Pennywell. The computer campaign is just one of many efforts to benefit HBCUs put together by HBCU Heroes.

“Our goal is to ensure ALL HBCU athletes have the resources to help them compete academically and athletically,” said Pennywell.

“We are asking for HBCU alumni, philanthropists, professional athletes, corporations, organizations, etc. to donate to HBCU Heroes so we can purchase and provide as many laptops as possible to support these students. Our goal is to giveaway 6,000 computers nationwide,” adds Lynch.