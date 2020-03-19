Entertainment agency ready to help HBCU athletes make it in the pros

TLS Talent Agency has made its name representing some famous names in the entertainment industry but there’s something new happening. The company is now ready to help HBCU athletes with pro prospects transition to the next level and excel. The announcement came from the company on Monday.

“We are excited about the launch of TLS Sports and looking forward to helping those who attend historically black colleges or universities that aspire to make it to the next level but are overlooked. Our goal is to approach the business in a different way because the athletes can relate to us in a different way,” says Cicero Leak, CEO of TLS. “The launch of TLS Sports will also help those who attend HBCU’s provide them an opportunity to get into the business as well, helping further the next generation.”

HBCU roots

TLS Talent Agency has been in business since 2010 with co-founders Leak and Tristian Turner. The affinity for HBCUs comes quite naturally for the company. Leak is a graduate of North Carolina Central University, Turner graduated from Winston Salem State University. If the sports division parallels the trajectory of the entertainment division, this venture has the potential for success.

The firm has represented several high profile entertainment figures since it’s inception. The list includes: Shark Tank’s Daymond John, Sway Calloway, Kid N Play, Fonzworth Bentley, Grammy Award Winner Fantasia Barrino, Big Tigger, Academy Award-nominated director James Fargo, and actress April Parker Jones.

The sports division, however, will operate separately from the entertainment side of the company. Morehouse alum Charles Stinson will run the sports division with a focus on helping HBCU athletes who are shooting to become professional athletes. The company will help negotiate contracts and secure marketing deals as a base service. TLS Sports will also partner with global branding agency Creative Allies. The partnership will help to provide multicultural marketing services and brand strategy for its clients.

TLS Talent Agency represents HBCU Gameday.