NCAA says eligibility relief is right move for spring sports athletes

In a statement released on Friday, the NCAA says that eligibility relief for Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports is the right thing to do. It also granted the leeway for all three divisions of NCAA schools to do what they feel is necessary in regard to waivers.

Division I Council Coordination Committee agrees eligibility relief is appropriate for spring sports: pic.twitter.com/u7hwYOyTDV — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 13, 2020

The statement on eligibility relief at the Divison I level reads as follows:

“Council leadership agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports. Details of eligibility relief will be finalized at a later time. Additional issues with NCAA rules must be addressed, and appropriate governance bodies will work through those in the coming days and weeks.”

The NCAA also placed a mandate on in-person recruiting by Division I coaches. This “dead period” will be in effect until April 15, when the NCAA will reevaluate the situation. Prospects aren’t allowed on campus for any official or unofficial visits during this time. However, phone calls and written correspondence will be allowed.

Division II Update

The organization also gave direction to all NCAA schools to do what is necessary for adjusting waivers or rules.

NCAA Board of Governors guidance to members: pic.twitter.com/SrTxuO4XuM — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 13, 2020

The statement reads, “The NCAA Board of Governors encourages conferences and schools to make decisions and take action in the best interest of student-athletes and their communities. In addition, the NCAA Board of Governors directs Divisions I, II, and III to consider necessary adjustments to or waivers of rules where appropriate.”

This could allow schools to go over the scholarship limit next year. This would allow seniors to return for spring sports next season. With so many moving parts due to the Covid-19 pandemic, more concrete details should emerge in the months to come.