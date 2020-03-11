2019-2020 Basketball

SWAC follows NCAA's lead, no fans at this year's tournament

A full refund will be available for all ticket holders
Courtesy: SWAC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- Following consultation with governmental and public health officials, the Southwestern Athletic Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments will be played with a restricted attendance policy that will be implemented at Bartow Arena.

Both tournaments will continue as scheduled on Friday, March 13th through Saturday, March 14th. Only essential staff and limited family attendance will be permitted.

The SWAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments will be closed to the general public.



This decision was made in consultation and guidance with local governmental and public health and medical officials to limit large gatherings due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, event staff and fans has and will always serve as the guiding principle for any decisions we make here at the Southwestern Athletic Conference,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland.

“Today in consultation with health officials and the NCAA, we have determined that the best course of action is to limit attendance at our upcoming tournaments to family members and essential tournament personnel.”   

All tickets for the SWAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments will be refunded in the form of a full refund. Please call (205) 251-7573 for more information or email a.mackey@swac.org.

