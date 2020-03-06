Bethune-Cookman edges rival FAMU in OT

Courtesy: BCU Athletics

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. | The Florida A&M University men’s basketball team had an opportunity to win the game in regulation at the foul line, but Bethune-Cookman got a clutch free throws during the final minute to edge the Rattlers, 72-70, in overtime in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) game on Thursday night at Moore Gymnasium.



Florida A&M ended the season at 12-15 overall and 10-6 in the MEAC, while Bethune-Cookman (16-14, 10-6) ended the regular season 10-1 at home.

MJ Randolph had a chance to win the game in regulation as he went to the foul line with two seconds left. He made the first shot and Bethune-Cookman called a timeout. He missed on the second shot as the two teams went into overtime tied at 63.



In overtime, Brendon Myles missed a 3-pointer with one second left and Houston Smith’s free throw lifted Bethune-Cookman to the conference win.

BCU 72 FAMU 70 OT. Boy, was that a pressure cooker or what? Guys end the season on a high note. Recap, stats, Senior Day photos: https://t.co/QLaic5rlqJ — 🏀BCU MBB (@BCUhoops) March 6, 2020





Rod Melton, Jr. led three FAMU players in double figures with 19 points, on 7-of-15 shooting, with three assists, two rebounds, and one steal. Randolph finished with a double-double of 14 points and 10 boards, along with two assists, while Evins Desir added 13 points and three boards.

Cletrell Pope paced Bethune-Cookman with a double-double of 20 points and 16 rebounds, along with four steals and two blocked shots. Wali Parks chipped in 10 points, five boards, two assists, and one block, while Malik Maitland registered 10 points, five rebounds, a. game-high six assists and two steals.