NCCU avenges loss to NCAT, earns top seed in MEAC Tourney

DURHAM, NC–North Carolina Central University trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half before coming back to beat North Carolina A&T 86-80 in the MEAC season finale. The victory gives NCCU the no. 1 overall seed in next week’s MEAC Tournament.

The crowd was on fire for a game that pitted arch-rivals with the same exact conference record. North Carolina A&T won the previous game in Greensboro 77-60, but this one was winner take all in Durham.

The Eagles had four players in double figures led by C.J. Keyser’s 20 points. Nicolas Fennell and Jibri Blount weren’t far behind with 19 points each for the Eagles.

Tyler Maye was the top scorer for the Aggies with 19 points, followed by Kameron Langley with 18 points.

NCCU was trailing 28-18 with 8:26 remaining before outscoring the Aggies 22-11 the rest of the half.

Back to back dunks by Ronald Jackson had the Aggies up 53-47 at the 14:19 mark. The momentum continued when a Tyrone Lyons put NCAT up 58-51 with 12:32 remaining. The Eagles began to widdle away at the lead from that point forward.

A Jibri Blount bucket and a foul put NCCU up 66-65 with 6:33 remaining and the Eagles never trailed again en route to the victory.