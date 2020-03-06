Morehouse blows by Paine, headed to SIAC semifinals

Courtesy: Morehouse Athletics

Rock Hill, S.C. – The Morehouse College basketball team avenged two regular-season losses and last seasons’ first-round tournament exit with an impressive 72-54 victory over Paine College to advance to the semi-finals of the 2020 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament on Thursday evening at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center.

After getting off to a slow start in the first four minutes of the game, the Maroon Tigers used a ferocious defense and timely scoring to take a convincing 19 point lead in the first half. Senior guard led MHC with 10 points and three assist in the opening stanza.

Morehouse came out with more intensity in the second half and took their largest lead of the game of 28 points at the 12:32 mark going up 57-29. Paine slowed the pace and cut into the lead, but it wasnt enough as the Maroon Tigers held on for the 72-54 victory.





Turning Point

After Paine had their only lead of the game at 5-4 with 17:44 remaining in the first half, Morehouse went on a 35-15 run to end the half and going into the locker rooms with a commanding 39-20 lead.

Individual Leaders

Olmert led five Maroon Tigers in double-figures as he finished with a team-high 17 points while dishing out five assist. Senior forward Tremell Gooden (Atlanta, GA) had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds while senior guard Robert Andrews (Detroit, MI) had 13 points, Jordan Sterling (Lithonia, GA) had 12 points and Olisa Akonobi (Abuja, Nigeria) chipped in with 11 points, five rebounds and three blocks.

Paine was led by Bryce Latimer had a game-high 18 points while Charles Fairchild chipped in with 11 points off the bench.

> Morehouse shot 50.0 percent from the field going 30-of-60

> Paine was 42.9 from the floor connecting on 21-of-49 shots

> The Maroon Tigers snatched 39 rebounds with 14 coming on the offensive end

> The Lions pulled down 19 rebounds, 4 of them being offensive

> MHC had 11 second chance points

> Morehouse turned 16 turnovers into 24 points



Next Up

The Maroon Tigers will now meet the 1E seeded Golden Rams of Albany State University in the semi-finals of the 2020 SIAC Basketball Tournament, on Friday, March 6. Tip-Off is set for 7:45 p.m..