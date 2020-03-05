Clark Atlanta survives Central State in Double-OT, moves to semis

The Clark Atlanta Panthers needed 50 minutes of action to get past Central State 83-77 and set up a meeting with Miles in the SIAC semifinals.

Tyler Singleton led the CAU effort with 25 points followed by 21 points from Romaine Thomas. Darweshi Hunter and Harris Brown played all 50 minutes of the Double OT game for Central State. Hunter led all scorers with 26 points.

Romaine Thomas was the hero for the Panthers, scoring a layup with 12 seconds remaining to force the first overtime. Then in the first OT, Thomas hit a pair of free throws to keep the Panthers in the game.

Clark Atlanta took the lead for good in the second overtime on a three pointer from Justin Longstreet with 1:52 remaining.

CAU will take on no. 1 seed Miles on Friday afternoon at 3:15.