Southern University won the Bayou Classic without Trey Holly, but the bigger question coming out of Saturday’s game is whether the former LSU running back has played his final down for the HBCU.



Southern defeated Grambling State 31-29 in the 53rd annual Bayou Classic, securing its fifth consecutive victory in the rivalry and finishing 7-5 under first-year head coach Marshall Faulk. However, Holly, the SWAC’s leading rusher, watched from the sidelines wearing a walking boot after suffering an injury against Alcorn State.



Holly finished the season with 1,393 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, missing his final opportunity to challenge Lenard Tillery’s Southern single-season rushing record. But Faulk, a Pro Football Hall of Fame running back, prioritized Holly’s long-term future over the opportunity to make history.



The decision came after an emotional conversation between the running back and his head coach.



“Trey made the decision today. I made the decision when he didn’t practice throughout the week,” Faulk told reporters following the Bayou Classic. “And I had a conversation with him this week.”



Faulk leaned on his own experiences as one of the greatest running backs in football history.



“I’ve been Trey. It was a tough conversation to have with him,” Faulk said. “I told Trey, it’s my job to protect you from you.”



Faulk challenged Holly to consider what playing through the injury might cost him beyond Saturday afternoon.



“This game is huge. It’s big. And you could probably play hurt. But what is it going to cost you?” Faulk said. “I asked him a blunt question: Are you willing to risk the rest of your career being able to play for this game?”



Holly initially told his coach he was willing to take that risk.



“And I told him, I’m not,” Faulk said. “The funny part is — he said yes. Because he wanted to play in the Bayou Classic. And that’s Trey. That’s the competitor that he is.”



Ultimately, Holly approached Faulk with tears in his eyes and informed him that he would not play.

Former LSU running back could command significant money in transfer portal

While Trey Holly’s absence from the Bayou Classic resulted from an injury, his next absence from Southern’s lineup could come as a result of the economics of modern college football.



Faulk has already publicly acknowledged the likelihood of losing his star running back to the NCAA transfer portal.



“There’s no doubt he will be in the portal, and somebody will be paying him,” Faulk told Crescent City Sports earlier this month. “If he doesn’t play another down for us, his resume is what it is.”

That résumé is substantial. Holly arrived at LSU as one of the most decorated running backs in Louisiana high school football history. He accumulated a state-record 10,523 career rushing yards at Union Parish High School and earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors following his collegiate debut against Army in 2023.



After rushing for 798 yards in eight games at Southern in 2025, Holly elevated his game considerably under Faulk. He averaged 126.6 rushing yards per game in 2026, recorded three 200-yard rushing performances and earned a spot among the 30 finalists for the Walter Payton Award.



His combination of SEC pedigree, proven collegiate production and development under an NFL legend could make him an attractive target for Power Four programs with substantial player compensation resources.



Holly has not publicly announced his intentions, but Southern could face considerable competition to retain him.

Southern could become a victim of success for Trey Holly

Retaining Trey Holly was one of Faulk’s most important accomplishments during his first offseason at Southern. Developing him into one of the premier running backs in FCS football proved equally significant.



Now, that development could open the door for Holly to return to the level of college football where he began his career at LSU — potentially with a substantial payday attached.



Southern demonstrated in the Bayou Classic that it could win without Holly, rushing for 278 yards against Grambling. But replacing his production over an entire season presents a different challenge.



Faulk protected his star running back when he needed him most. In doing so, he may have protected the financial and professional future of a player whose time on the Bluff could be coming to an end.