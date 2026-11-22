Florida A&M may have won the football game 27-14, but Bethune-Cookman’s band made sure the Wildcats had something to celebrate during halftime at the Florida Classic in Orlando.

The 292-member Marching Wildcats delivered an elaborate performance that featured a formation depicting a person sitting on a toilet, followed by band members carrying poop emoji flags in Florida A&M’s orange and green school colors.

And yes, there was even smoke coming from the formation.

Bethune-Cookman takes rivalry trolling to another level

According to The Athletic, the idea began when a Bethune-Cookman band member suggested spelling out FAMU on the field and throwing the letters into a trash can.

Director of Bands Donovan Wells thought the concept needed something more.

“That’s kind of basic,” Wells told The Athletic. “We gotta go to another level.”

The following day, Wells suggested replacing the trash can with a toilet.

He spent approximately three days drawing the formation by hand, designing a drill that would allow the band to create the image of a person sitting on a toilet.

The students took things from there.

“From there, kids came up with the ideas,” Wells told The Athletic. “One thing led to another.”

Among those ideas was using a fire extinguisher to produce smoke from the rear of the formation, along with flags displaying poop emojis.

The result was one of the more outrageous halftime performances in the history of the Florida Classic rivalry.

A toilet, poop emojis and a message for FAMU

The performance featured a scripted announcement that made the band’s intentions unmistakable.

The public address announcer joked that the Wildcats had discovered their rival’s rattlesnake meat was contaminated and had caused diarrhea.

As the band maneuvered into its final formation, the announcer delivered an appropriately timed warning.

“Uh-oh.”

Moments later, additional performers rushed onto the field carrying six poop emoji flags, including orange and green versions representing Florida A&M.

The band played “Got That Feelin” by rapper BBE AJ as smoke emerged from the formation.

The production was a coordinated combination of marching drill, music, props and rivalry humor designed to deliver a memorable punch line.

Marching Wildcats overcome weather challenges

What made the performance even more remarkable was the limited rehearsal time available.

According to The Athletic, Bethune-Cookman had planned the routine weeks earlier, but heavy rainfall in Daytona Beach flooded the band’s practice field.

The Marching Wildcats managed just one full rehearsal on Monday before the weather disrupted their preparation.

Their next opportunity to practice the complete routine outdoors came during a 40-minute session at an Orlando-area high school Friday.

Even Saturday’s halftime performance took place as rain returned to Camping World Stadium.

Despite those challenges, the band completed the elaborate routine.

The Florida Classic has brought Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M together for decades, with the annual matchup serving as one of the biggest showcases of HBCU football and marching band culture.

The rivalry extends beyond the scoreboard, with both schools’ bands playing a significant role in the game’s atmosphere and traditions.

Saturday offered another example of how those traditions can produce moments that generate attention well beyond the stadium.

While Florida A&M celebrated its 27-14 victory on the football field, Bethune-Cookman’s Marching Wildcats generated their own headlines with a performance that quickly spread across social media.

Wells told The Athletic that he didn’t fully realize the reaction until the band returned to its hotel Saturday evening, where students excitedly shared how widely the performance was circulating online.

For the Marching Wildcats, the elaborate toilet formation was more than a joke at their rival’s expense. It was an opportunity to showcase their creativity, precision and ability to entertain under challenging circumstances.

And for anyone wondering whether the Florida Classic rivalry still has some bite, Bethune-Cookman’s band provided a rather unforgettable answer.