HBCU football brawl results in 23 suspensions, $50k in fines

The SWAC has suspended 23 HBCU football players and fined Grambling State and UAPB a combined $50,000 following Saturday’s postgame brawl.



The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced the disciplinary measures Monday, Nov. 9. The penalties followed an altercation after Arkansas-Pine Bluff defeated Grambling State 35-32 on Saturday.



The conference suspended 14 Grambling State players and nine UAPB players. Several players received two-game suspensions because of the severity of their actions.



Additionally, the SWAC fined each university $25,000 for violating conference rules governing sportsmanship and conduct.



SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland expressed disappointment with the actions of the two HBCU football programs.



“We’re extremely disappointed by the events that transpired during postgame of the Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Grambling State football game,” McClelland said.



“Acts of that nature have zero place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference and intercollegiate athletics.”

SWAC hands Grambling State another major punishment

The incident marks the second consecutive season that Grambling State has faced significant SWAC disciplinary action following an on-field altercation.



In November 2025, Grambling State and Bethune-Cookman players fought during halftime of their conference matchup.



The SWAC subsequently suspended 27 players, including 18 from Grambling State and nine from Bethune-Cookman. Three players received two-game suspensions.



Grambling State also received a $40,000 fine, while Bethune-Cookman received a $25,000 penalty. Combined with Monday’s announcement, Grambling State has accumulated $65,000 in conference fines from the two incidents.



The SWAC has suspended 32 Grambling State football players across the two altercations, although the conference has not identified the individuals involved.



Following Saturday’s incident, Grambling State issued a statement condemning the actions of its student-athletes.



“We sincerely apologize for the behavior exhibited and unequivocally denounce the actions of those involved,” the university stated.



The university also pledged to hold those responsible accountable.

UAPB faces suspensions amid SWAC championship chase

The suspensions come at a critical time for UAPB, which remains in contention for the SWAC Western Division championship. The Golden Lions improved to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in conference play following Saturday’s victory.



UAPB overcame a fourth-quarter deficit behind two late touchdowns. DaeDae Allen’s 76-yard punt return helped the Golden Lions secure the road victory. However, the postgame confrontation overshadowed the HBCU program’s important win.



UAPB head coach Alonzo Hampton criticized the incident following the contest.



“It’s embarrassing,” Hampton told the Pine Bluff Commercial. “That can’t happen.”



Arkansas-Pine Bluff now prepares to host Prairie View A&M on Nov. 14. Grambling State travels to Bethune-Cookman that same weekend.



Both teams could enter those SWAC matchups without several key contributors.



The conference has not publicly released the suspended players’ identities or the exact number serving two-game penalties.



The disciplinary measures leave both HBCU football programs facing significant consequences as the SWAC regular season approaches its conclusion.