HBCU basketball player recovering after shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem State University women’s basketball player is reportedly among the victims of two shootings that rocked the HBCU campus during homecoming weekend, leaving one person dead and three others injured Saturday night.



Information obtained by HBCU Gameday indicates that a member of the women’s basketball program was among those injured. Sources indicate the player is in good condition and will recover fully. The Winston-Salem Police Department has identified Makyiah Ward among the shooting victims. Winston-Salem State’s official women’s basketball roster includes a player with that same name.

However, a university spokesperson contacted by HBCU Gameday declined to confirm or deny whether the shooting victim identified by police is the same individual listed on the basketball roster.

The university’s athletics website lists Makyiah Ward as a 5-foot-5 sophomore guard wearing No. 3. The Prince George’s County, Maryland, native previously attended Riverdale Baptist High School.

HBCU Gameday has independently established that the two individuals are the same person.

HBCU homecoming shooting leaves 19-year-old dead

The shootings occurred Saturday, Nov. 7, as thousands of Winston-Salem State alumni and supporters returned to campus for homecoming.

Police identified 19-year-old Peyton Patterson as the person killed in the first shooting.

According to WXII 12 News, officers responded to gunfire shortly after 9:45 p.m. in the 600 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Officers discovered Patterson suffering from a gunshot wound and attempted lifesaving measures. He died despite efforts by first responders.

A 22-year-old woman was also wounded in that incident. Police said she received treatment at a local hospital and was subsequently released.

Authorities arrested 20-year-old Ziyaire Spinks in connection with Patterson’s death.

Spinks faces charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, and felony possession of a firearm on educational property.

He is being held without bond.

Second Winston-Salem State shooting under investigation

Approximately 45 minutes after the first shooting, police responded to another incident near Victory Circle and Cromartie Street.

Officers discovered a 21-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

A 20-year-old woman was also injured and hospitalized in stable condition.

Police have identified a vehicle connected to the second shooting, although investigators have not established whether the two incidents are related.

University responds to campus tragedy

Winston-Salem State Chancellor Bonita J. Brown addressed the shootings Sunday, expressing condolences to the victims and their families.

“This senseless violence has shaken our university community, and our hearts are heavy,” Brown said.

The university canceled its remaining Sunday homecoming activities and made counseling services available to students, faculty and staff.

Brown said the campus was secure and additional law enforcement personnel would remain as investigations continued.

The shootings have cast a shadow over what is traditionally one of Winston-Salem State’s most celebrated weekends.

HBCU Gameday will continue seeking confirmation concerning the injured basketball player and monitoring the conditions of the surviving victims.