Black College Football Poll has a new No. 1 team, again

South Carolina State is the new No. 1 team in HBCU Division I football, while Benedict continues to lead the Division II rankings.

The Week 10 Black College Football Poll, released Monday, November 9, features several major changes. Prairie View A&M made the biggest jump in Division I, while Alabama A&M fell from the top spot.

Meanwhile, the Division II race remains extremely close. Benedict leads Virginia Union by just four points as both programs prepare for conference championship weekend.

The weekly rankings combine votes from coaches and media members covering HBCU football.

South Carolina State Takes Over Division I Top Spot

South Carolina State climbed from No. 2 to No. 1 following its dramatic 35-28 victory over Howard.

The Bulldogs received 21 of 22 first-place votes and finished with 438 points. They enter the new week with an 8-2 overall record and a perfect 3-0 mark in MEAC play.

Jackson State moved up one position to No. 2 after defeating Mississippi Valley State. The Tigers received 372 points and the remaining first-place vote.

Prairie View A&M made the biggest move of the week.

The Panthers jumped three positions from No. 6 to No. 3 after defeating previously top-ranked Alabama A&M. Prairie View received 280 points, moving ahead of Alabama A&M, which dropped to fourth with 274 points.

Alcorn State rounded out the top five despite falling one position. The Braves defeated Florida A&M but slipped behind Prairie View A&M and Alabama A&M in the voting.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff also dropped one spot despite defeating Grambling State.

North Carolina Central climbed to No. 7 following its narrow 29-28 victory over Norfolk State. The Eagles remain unbeaten in MEAC play and face top-ranked South Carolina State next week.

Southern returned to the rankings at No. 10 after defeating Bethune-Cookman.

Week 10 HBCU Division I FCS Top 10

Rank Team Record Points Previous 1 South Carolina State 8-2 438 2 2 Jackson State 7-2 372 3 3 Prairie View A&M 5-5 280 6 4 Alabama A&M 7-3 274 1 5 Alcorn State 6-4 260 4 6 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 6-3 256 5 7 North Carolina Central 5-5 180 8 8 Delaware State 6-4 170 7 9 Alabama State 5-4 82 10 10 Southern 5-5 38 NR

Also receiving votes: Bethune-Cookman (16), North Carolina A&T (10).

Bethune-Cookman dropped out of the Top 10 after entering the previous week ranked ninth.

Benedict Holds Narrow Division II Lead Over Virginia Union

The Division II rankings remain tight as teams prepare for conference championship games.

Benedict retained the No. 1 ranking after defeating Central State. The Tigers received 324 points and 10 first-place votes.

Virginia Union remained second with 320 points and seven first-place votes.

Only four points separate the two programs entering championship weekend.

Benedict will host the SIAC Championship Game in Columbia, South Carolina. The Tigers secured home-field advantage with their victory over Central State.

Virginia Union also has a championship opportunity ahead.

The Panthers defeated Virginia State to secure a place in the CIAA Championship Game in Durham, North Carolina.

Kentucky State remained third after defeating Morehouse. The Thorobreds will face Benedict for the SIAC championship.

Johnson C. Smith held fourth after defeating Livingstone. The Golden Bulls will meet Virginia Union for the CIAA championship.

Virginia State moved into the Top 5 despite losing to Virginia Union. The Trojans climbed from sixth to fifth.

Central State dropped one position to sixth, while Fayetteville State climbed to seventh.

Albany State and Bowie State returned to the rankings at ninth and 10th, respectively.

Week 10 HBCU Division II Top 10

Rank Team Record Points Previous 1 Benedict 9-1 324 1 2 Virginia Union 9-1 320 2 3 Kentucky State 8-2 264 3 4 Johnson C. Smith 8-2 248 4 5 Virginia State 7-3 178 6 6 Central State 6-4 160 5 7 Fayetteville State 7-3 146 8 8 Edward Waters 6-4 94 7 9 Albany State 5-5 36 NR 10 Bowie State 5-5 32 NR

Also receiving votes: Miles (30), Tuskegee (12), West Virginia State (12).

Tuskegee and West Virginia State dropped out of the Division II Top 10.

The next round of games carries major implications for both divisions.

In Division I, South Carolina State and North Carolina Central will meet with identical 3-0 MEAC records. The winner will take sole possession of first place in the conference standings.

South Carolina State enters as the nation’s top-ranked HBCU FCS program. However, North Carolina Central has remained unbeaten against MEAC opponents despite its 5-5 overall record.

Division II features two major championship matchups.

No. 1 Benedict will face No. 3 Kentucky State for the SIAC title. Meanwhile, No. 2 Virginia Union meets No. 4 Johnson C. Smith for the CIAA championship.

Those results could significantly influence the next Black College Football Poll.

For now, South Carolina State and Benedict hold the top positions in their respective divisions.

But with conference championships approaching, the race to finish the season as the nation’s top-ranked HBCU football program remains far from settled.