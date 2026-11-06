HBCU women’s basketball team loses by 109 points to LSU

LSU women’s basketball delivered one of the most dominant performances in NCAA history Thursday night.

The ninth-ranked Tigers overwhelmed HBCU Texas Southern 131-22, setting a Division I women’s basketball record for the largest margin of victory against another Division I opponent.

LSU’s 109-point victory surpassed the previous record set by Baylor in 2016. That team defeated Winthrop 140-32 under current LSU head coach Kim Mulkey.

However, the final score only tells part of the story.

LSU Goes on Remarkable 50-0 Run

LSU completely took control during the second and third quarters.

The Tigers scored 50 consecutive points without allowing Texas Southern to score. According to ESPN Research, it was the largest such run against a Division I opponent during Mulkey’s LSU tenure.

The stretch included a stunning 40-0 run during the second quarter.

That marked the second-largest shutout quarter since Division I women’s basketball adopted quarters in 2015.

Ironically, Texas Southern held the record for the largest shutout quarter. The program recorded a 44-0 quarter in 2024.

LSU’s offensive dominance was matched by its defensive pressure.

Texas Southern shot just 13% from the field, making eight of its 55 attempts. The HBCU program also committed 38 turnovers.

LSU capitalized on those mistakes, holding a staggering 55-0 advantage in points off turnovers.

Seven LSU Players Reach Double Figures

LSU received scoring contributions throughout its lineup.

Freshman Anna Minaeva led the Tigers with 21 points. Mikaylah Williams followed with 20, while Iowa State transfer Jada Williams added 18.

ZaKiyah Johnson contributed 17 points. Grace Knox and MiLaysia Fulwiley each scored 15, while Lola Lampley finished with 10.

Jada Williams was particularly effective during the second quarter. After going scoreless in the opening period, she scored 18 points in eight minutes.

She made six of seven shots during that stretch, including three three-pointers.

For Texas Southern, Jayla Cornelius led the team with six points.

The loss dropped Texas Southern to 0-2 on the season.

Angel Reese Honored During LSU’s Historic Night

The game also featured a special moment for former LSU superstar Angel Reese.

LSU presented Reese with flowers in recognition of her accomplishments and continued connection to the program.

Angel Reese helped lead LSU to its first women’s basketball national championship in 2023. Her impact helped elevate the program’s national profile and brought additional attention to women’s college basketball.

Since entering the WNBA, Reese has continued building her professional career.

She earned WNBA Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2026 and helped the Atlanta Dream reach the championship series.

Her appearance added another memorable moment to an already historic night in Baton Rouge.

A Historic Night for LSU, a Difficult One for Texas Southern

LSU’s performance demonstrated the significant challenge Texas Southern faced against one of the nation’s top-ranked programs.

The Tigers dominated offensively and defensively while establishing a new NCAA Division I women’s basketball record.

The 50-0 scoring run stood out as the defining statistic of the night.

For Texas Southern, the loss was a difficult early-season result against a nationally ranked opponent, and the reality that HBCU teams face during the “money-game” portion of the non-conference schedule.