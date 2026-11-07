NCCU escapes Norfolk State in final seconds of MEAC Thriller

North Carolina Central needed a fourth-quarter comeback and a little late-game fortune to keep its MEAC championship hopes alive Saturday.

The Eagles escaped Norfolk State with a dramatic 29-28 victory at William “Dick” Price Stadium. Quarterback Joshua Jones connected with Mehki Wall for a 26-yard touchdown with just 27 seconds remaining.

The victory improved NCCU to 5-5 overall and 3-0 in MEAC play. More importantly, it set up a major conference showdown next week.

North Carolina Central will face South Carolina State in a matchup between the MEAC’s two remaining unbeaten conference teams.

Both programs enter the game with identical 3-0 league records. The winner will take sole possession of first place and move closer to securing the conference’s Celebration Bowl berth.

But the Eagles nearly saw those championship hopes take a major hit against Norfolk State.

A NSU fumble results in NCCU win. pic.twitter.com/ZtonU5r04o — Bonitta Best (@BonittaBest) November 7, 2026

Norfolk State Builds a 14-Point Halftime Lead

Norfolk State appeared positioned to pull off an upset after building a 21-7 halftime advantage.

The Spartans controlled much of the opening half and continued to challenge NCCU after the break.

Norfolk State extended its lead to 28-17 early in the fourth quarter. That left North Carolina Central facing an 11-point deficit with its conference unbeaten streak on the line.

Jones helped spark the comeback with a seven-yard touchdown run. The score cut Norfolk State’s lead to 28-23 with 11:20 remaining.

However, a missed extra point left the Eagles needing another touchdown to take the lead.

Norfolk State had an opportunity to put the game away during its next extended possession.

The Spartans marched 67 yards on 14 plays and consumed nearly nine minutes of clock. But the drive ended when Jake Walker missed a 25-yard field goal with 2:24 remaining.

North Carolina Central had another chance.

Exciting final moments of the MEAC showdown between BCNC #9 (FCS) NCCU Eagles vs Norfolk State Spartans!



The Eagles defeated Norfolk State, 29 – 28, and with the win, improved to 5 – 5 on the season and 3 – 0 in MEAC play!



pt.2



???#nsuspartans #nccueagles #meacfootball pic.twitter.com/35xi594f5R — Black College National Championship (@blackcollegenc) November 7, 2026

Late Turnovers Set Up Dramatic NCCU Finish

The Eagles’ comeback nearly ended when running back Gino Addison fumbled after a 10-yard gain.

Norfolk State recovered the football with 1:36 remaining and appeared ready to protect its five-point lead.

But the Spartans gave the ball right back.

Quarterback Deljay Bailey lost a fumble on a rushing attempt just nine seconds later. NCCU defender John Clifford Jr. recovered at the Norfolk State 37-yard line.

Jones took advantage of the second opportunity.

He moved the Eagles into scoring position before connecting with Wall on a 26-yard touchdown pass.

The score gave North Carolina Central a 29-28 lead with 27 seconds remaining.

Norfolk State still had time for one final drive.

Bailey completed passes to Elyjah Mitchell and Jason Wonodi to move the Spartans into field goal range.

However, Marco Peery missed a 37-yard field goal attempt with four seconds remaining.

North Carolina Central survived.

Gino Addison Leads NCCU Offensive Attack

Addison delivered one of the strongest individual performances of the afternoon.

The NCCU running back rushed for 174 yards on 18 carries. He averaged 9.7 yards per attempt and helped the Eagles generate 221 rushing yards.

Jones completed 16 of 28 passes for 156 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for a score but threw two interceptions.

Tyree Saunders caught six passes for 60 yards and a touchdown.

Wall finished with four receptions for 38 yards, including the game-winning touchdown.

North Carolina Central totaled 377 yards of offense.

Norfolk State actually outgained the Eagles with 391 total yards.

Bailey completed 22 of 26 passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns. Kam’Ryn Thomas led the Spartans with six receptions for 104 yards.

Jason Wonodi added 78 receiving yards and a touchdown, while Jalyn Daniels rushed for 74 yards and a score.

Norfolk State also forced three turnovers, including two interceptions by Jordan Saunders.

Despite those advantages, the Spartans couldn’t finish the game.

The loss dropped Norfolk State to 4-6 overall and 0-3 in MEAC play.

This was wild. NSU was up 28-23 with 1:34 left, 2nd down, no TO left for NCCU. NSU ran a play, fumbled. NCCU scored with :27 left for the lead, got an unsportsmanlike, then on the next drive got another unsportsmanlike, NSU hit a couple passes to the 19, then missed a 37-yd FG. https://t.co/4TSEaPOEzW — Trey Wilson (@treywilson757) November 7, 2026

NCCU and South Carolina State Set for MEAC Showdown

Saturday’s narrow victory carried major implications for the conference championship race.

North Carolina Central is now tied with South Carolina State atop the MEAC standings.

Both teams are 3-0 in conference play heading into next week’s head-to-head meeting.

South Carolina State enters the matchup with an 8-2 overall record. The Bulldogs are coming off their own dramatic victory, a 35-28 win over Howard on Thursday night.

South Carolina State needed a touchdown with 17 seconds remaining to defeat the Bison and preserve its perfect conference record.

NCCU followed with an equally dramatic finish two days later.

The Eagles have experienced a more difficult season outside conference play. Their overall record stands at 5-5, compared with South Carolina State’s 8-2 mark.

However, neither team has lost to a MEAC opponent.

That makes next week’s matchup one of the most important games remaining on the conference schedule.

The winner will take control of the MEAC championship race and strengthen its position for a potential trip to the Cricket Celebration Bowl.

MEAC Championship Race Comes Into Focus

With North Carolina Central’s victory added, the MEAC standings feature two undefeated teams at the top.

South Carolina State and NCCU are both 3-0. Delaware State follows at 1-1, while Howard sits at 1-2.

Morgan State remains winless in conference play at 0-2. Norfolk State falls to 0-3.

The upcoming meeting between the Bulldogs and Eagles will break the tie for first place.

For North Carolina Central, Saturday’s victory was far from comfortable.

The Eagles trailed by 14 at halftime, faced an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter and needed a late turnover to create their winning opportunity.

But they found a way to survive.

Now, instead of watching their conference championship hopes slip away in Norfolk, the Eagles will enter next week’s showdown with South Carolina State still unbeaten in MEAC play.

The stakes couldn’t be much higher: two undefeated conference teams, first place in the MEAC and a potential Celebration Bowl berth hanging in the balance.