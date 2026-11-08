HBCU on-campus shooting leaves one dead, three shot following homecoming

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person is dead and three others were shot following two separate shooting incidents on the campus of HBCU Winston-Salem State University Saturday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.



The deadly violence occurred during the university’s homecoming weekend, a major annual celebration that brings alumni, students and supporters back to campus.



WXII 12 News reported early Sunday morning that Winston-Salem police confirmed one person had died and three others were shot during the incidents.



The television station updated its reporting at 3:24 a.m. Sunday, November 8, confirming the fatality.

Winston-Salem State shooting leaves one dead

Police initially confirmed receiving a call about a shooting on the Winston-Salem State campus around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, November 7.



Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services confirmed that three shooting victims were transported to a hospital. Authorities subsequently confirmed that one person was dead following two separate shooting incidents on campus.



The conditions of the three additional victims have not been publicly disclosed. Police have not released the identity of the deceased individual or indicated whether any of the victims were students at Winston-Salem State.



Additional details about where the shootings occurred on campus, what led to the violence and whether the incidents were connected have not been confirmed.



Information about potential suspects or arrests was also not immediately available.

Deadly violence strikes HBCU during homecoming

The shooting occurred during one of the most significant weekends on the Winston-Salem State calendar.



The historic HBCU hosted its annual homecoming celebration Saturday, including a football matchup against rival Fayetteville State University at Bowman Gray Stadium.



Homecoming traditionally draws thousands of alumni, students, families and supporters to Winston-Salem for a weekend of reunions, celebrations and university-sponsored activities.



The deadly incidents cast a shadow over the festivities.



Winston-Salem State, founded in 1892, is a public HBCU and member of the University of North Carolina System. The university has been a cornerstone of the Winston-Salem community for more than 130 years.



The shootings also raise renewed concerns about campus safety and security during large gatherings that attract visitors from beyond the university community.

Investigation continues at Winston-Salem State

The Winston-Salem Police Department continues investigating the circumstances surrounding the two shootings.



As of early Sunday morning, authorities had not publicly identified the deceased person or the three other victims.



Questions also remain about whether the incidents involved members of the university community and whether either shooting was connected to official homecoming activities.



The confirmation of one person dead and three others injured represents a tragic turn for a weekend intended to bring the Winston-Salem State community together.



HBCU Gameday will continue monitoring the investigation and provide updates as additional information becomes available.



This is a developing story. Information is based on reporting by WXII 12 News, which cited the Winston-Salem Police Department and Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services.