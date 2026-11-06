South Carolina State Survives Thriller with Howard

South Carolina State and Howard delivered one of the most dramatic MEAC football games of the season Thursday night.

The Bulldogs survived a furious second-half comeback to defeat Howard 35-28 at Greene Stadium. Running back Ricorian Brown scored the winning touchdown with just 17 seconds remaining.

South Carolina State improved to 8-2 overall and remained unbeaten in MEAC play at 3-0. Howard dropped to 4-6 overall and 1-2 in conference action.

The game featured two second-half ties and three touchdowns in the final quarter. Both teams scored in the final 91 seconds.

Howard Erases a 14-Point Deficit

South Carolina State appeared to have control after building a 21-7 halftime lead.

The Bulldogs opened the scoring with a 49-yard field goal from Jett Jackson. Howard responded with a 38-yard touchdown run by Se’Quan Osborne to take a 7-3 lead.

Jackson added a 34-yard field goal early in the second quarter.

South Carolina State then took advantage of a Howard turnover. Jabin Ford intercepted quarterback Isaiah Freeman, giving the Bulldogs possession at the Howard 30-yard line.

Four plays later, Keely Watson connected with Jahzae Kimbrough for a 14-yard touchdown.

Ronnie Robinson added a three-yard touchdown run with 21 seconds remaining in the half. His successful two-point conversion gave the Bulldogs a 21-7 advantage.

Howard responded after halftime.

Freeman directed a 90-yard scoring drive that ended with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Hunter. The score cut South Carolina State’s lead to 21-14.

The Bison struck again late in the third quarter.

Freeman found Hunter for a 26-yard touchdown with 45 seconds remaining. The extra point tied the game at 21.

Howard had erased a 14-point deficit and completely changed the momentum.

Ricorian Brown Delivers in the Fourth Quarter

South Carolina State regained the lead early in the fourth quarter behind Brown.

The Bulldogs started at their own 10-yard line. Brown broke loose for a 64-yard run that moved the offense deep into Howard territory.

A horse-collar tackle penalty moved the ball to the nine-yard line.

Brown finished the 90-yard drive with a nine-yard touchdown run. The Bulldogs led 28-21 with 10:21 remaining.

Howard refused to go away.

After forcing a South Carolina State punt, the Bison took possession at their own 14-yard line with 2:52 left.

Freeman moved the offense downfield before connecting with CJ Neely on a 51-yard touchdown pass.

The six-play, 86-yard drive took just 81 seconds.

With 1:31 remaining, the game was tied again at 28.

South Carolina State Answers With the Game on the Line

South Carolina State took over at its own 26-yard line with 1:22 remaining.

Watson immediately went to work.

He connected with Malaqhi Jones for 13 yards on the first play. Another completion to Jones gained seven yards.

Watson then found Troy Hillman for 13 yards to reach Howard territory.

The Bulldogs continued moving through the air. Jones added receptions of 10 and 22 yards to put South Carolina State at the Howard nine-yard line.

Brown finished the drive with his second nine-yard touchdown run of the quarter.

The seven-play, 74-yard drive consumed just 65 seconds.

Jackson converted the extra point, giving South Carolina State a 35-28 lead with 17 seconds remaining.

Howard had one final possession but could not produce another scoring drive.

Brown Leads South Carolina State’s Offensive Attack

Brown finished with 143 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. He averaged 9.5 yards per attempt and added 22 receiving yards.

Watson completed 21 of 29 passes for 241 yards and one touchdown without an interception.

Jones was his favorite target. The receiver finished with nine catches for 107 yards.

South Carolina State totaled 479 yards of offense, including 226 rushing yards. The Bulldogs averaged 6.9 yards per play.

Howard finished with 382 total yards.

Freeman completed 19 of 37 passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw one interception and rushed for 62 yards.

Hunter caught five passes for 52 yards and two touchdowns. Neely added 64 receiving yards, including the late 51-yard touchdown.

Defensively, South Carolina State’s Ka’Von Chisolm recorded seven tackles and two sacks. Jadin Jones led the Bulldogs with eight tackles.

Howard’s Ben Chandler IV finished with a game-high nine tackles.

South Carolina State Keeps Its MEAC Record Perfect

The victory keeps South Carolina State unbeaten in conference play as the MEAC championship race continues.

The Bulldogs showed their offensive firepower with two fourth-quarter touchdown drives. They also demonstrated their ability to respond after surrendering a 14-point halftime lead.

Howard, meanwhile, showed resilience against one of the conference’s top teams.

The Bison scored 21 second-half points and twice tied the game. Their final touchdown appeared to give them a chance to force overtime.

But the Bulldogs had one more answer.

With the game on the line, Watson moved the Bulldogs 74 yards in just over a minute. Brown delivered the decisive touchdown.

The result was a thrilling 35-28 victory that kept South Carolina State’s MEAC championship hopes firmly on track.