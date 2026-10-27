NBA legend Dominique Wilkins named general manager at HBCU program

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — NBA legend Dominique Wilkins is bringing his Hall of Fame credentials to HBCU basketball after Alabama State University named the former Atlanta Hawks superstar general manager of its men’s basketball program.



The university announced the appointment Tuesday evening during its annual Basketball Tipoff Reception, adding one of the most recognizable figures in basketball history to its athletic department.



Wilkins, a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, will help Alabama State strengthen its basketball operations and expand opportunities for student-athletes as college athletics undergoes significant changes.



His responsibilities will include fundraising, donor engagement, Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) partnerships, revenue sharing, roster planning and student-athlete development.



The move gives Alabama State a nationally recognized basketball figure with decades of experience and relationships throughout the sport.

Dominique Wilkins embraces new challenge at Alabama State

“To be at a place like Alabama State University is exciting; it’s a new challenge,” Wilkins said in the university’s announcement. “The programs are trending upward, so it’s an exciting time to join them and accelerate the growth.”



Wilkins will work alongside Alabama State’s athletic administration and basketball coaching staff to strengthen the Hornets’ competitive position.



Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Jason Cable said the former NBA superstar brings qualities that extend beyond his accomplishments on the basketball court.



“Wilkins’ impact extends well beyond his Hall of Fame playing career. After leaving the court, he built an equally distinguished career as a professional, and he embodies the very attributes we hope our student-athletes will carry with them: excellence, integrity, and a commitment to others,” Cable said.



Cable also emphasized Wilkins’ interest in educating young people and helping develop the next generation of basketball players.

NBA icon joins evolving HBCU basketball landscape

Wilkins established himself as one of the NBA’s most prolific scorers during his legendary career, particularly with the Atlanta Hawks.+



Nicknamed “The Human Highlight Film,” Wilkins became famous for his spectacular dunks and explosive offensive performances.



The Hawks retired his No. 21 jersey in 2001. He entered the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006 and the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.



Atlanta also honored Wilkins with a bronze statue outside State Farm Arena in 2015.



Now, his influence extends into HBCU athletics at a time when basketball programs face increasing pressure to generate resources and retain talent.



Alabama State’s decision to establish a general manager position reflects the growing importance of roster management, fundraising and NIL relationships in college basketball.



The transfer portal and revenue-sharing opportunities have fundamentally changed how programs build and maintain competitive rosters. For Alabama State, competing in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, Wilkins represents an opportunity to expand relationships with donors, corporate partners and basketball organizations. Jackson State and Alcorn State are two

His appointment also gives the Hornets a prominent ambassador who can help raise the program’s national profile.

As Alabama State prepares for another basketball season, its newest addition brings NBA star power and a different perspective to the business of HBCU athletics.