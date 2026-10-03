Sons of NFL Legends Clash in Historic HBCU Rivalry

The last names will look familiar. The jerseys tell a different story. Eden James and Chaz Portis, sons of NFL stars Edgerrin James and Clinton Portis, bring a new generation of HBCU football legacy to Saturday’s Howard-Hampton matchup.

One works out of Howard’s backfield. The other lines up at receiver for Hampton. Both enter an HBCU rivalry where the family name takes a back seat to one question: Who is the Real HU?

The Bison and Pirates meet for the 101st time on October 3 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET, with coverage on HBCUGO. For fans drawn in by the NFL connection, the afternoon offers a window into a college football feud that dates to 1908.

Eden James chose Howard, then built his own résumé

Eden James had opportunities to follow his father’s college path.

Instead, he chose Howard.

When James committed in 2021, the three-star running back held offers from Miami, Indiana, and Wake Forest. Howard’s early interest and the opportunities available in the Washington, D.C., area helped sell him on the Bison.

That decision became more than a recruiting headline.

James earned All-MEAC recognition in his first two seasons and helped Howard reach its first Celebration Bowl in 2023. Now a graduate running back, he brings experience to a team trying to regain its footing after a demanding September.

He also knows what it takes to produce against Hampton. In the 2024 meeting, James rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown. After injuries limited him to two appearances in 2025, he reminded everyone of his big-play ability with a 75-yard touchdown run against Rutgers last week.

His father’s Hall of Fame career supplies the recognition. Eden’s work at Howard supplies the reason to watch.

Chaz Portis brings the family speed outside

Across the field, Chaz Portis is writing a different kind of football story.

His father made his name carrying the ball. Chaz is building his career catching it.

The Hampton freshman finished his prep career at Myers Park High School in Charlotte after playing at Indian Land in South Carolina. As a senior, he caught 22 passes for 394 yards and five touchdowns, averaging nearly 18 yards per reception.

That production has begun translating to college football. Entering Saturday, Portis has 12 receptions for 167 yards and a touchdown, giving quarterback Tre’Von Taylor another option in the Pirates’ passing game.

The family connection remains part of his daily routine. Portis told WTKR that he speaks with his father every day about practice, school and staying on top of his playbook.

He also has his own opinion about which Portis is faster.

“His speed,” Chaz said. “He swears he’s faster than me, but no, I don’t think so.”

From Miami tradition to an HBCU showdown

There is another connection between the families: Miami.

Edgerrin James starred for the Hurricanes from 1996 through 1998. Clinton Portis followed from 1999 through 2001, helping Miami win a national championship in his final season. They belonged to successive chapters of the same celebrated running back tradition.

Now their sons represent opposite sides of a rivalry with its own history, expectations and vocabulary.

At Howard and Hampton, “HU” is a claim generations of students and alumni have defended. Saturday brings that debate back to Audi Field, where the football shares the stage with bands, school pride and family reunions in the stands.

Two teams need a rivalry reset

Howard enters at 1–3 after opening with a win over Alabama A&M, then losing to Richmond, Indiana, and Rutgers. Hampton arrives at 1–4, seeking its first victory since beating Virginia-Lynchburg in the opener.

The Bison won last year’s meeting 34–7, ending an eight-game losing streak against the Pirates. Hampton wants the bragging rights back. Howard wants to prove that breakthrough can become a trend.

James and Portis give a national audience two familiar names to follow into the matchup.

By Saturday evening, the conversation could turn to what the sons did with them.