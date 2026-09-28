Michael Jordan’s $1 Million Gift Is Now a Home for HBCU Storytellers

Five years after the basketball icon and Jordan Brand pledged support for journalism at Morehouse, students have a new space to put that investment to work.

Michael Jordan’s investment in Morehouse College has taken physical form. The HBCU celebrated the opening of its Morehouse Multimedia Center on Sept. 23, giving students a space to produce sports broadcasts, podcasts, films and digital stories.

The center grew out of a gift of more than $1 million that Jordan and Jordan Brand committed in 2021 to support scholarships and academic programming for students studying journalism and sports-related fields. It is the result of that earlier commitment, rather than a newly announced $1 million donation.

Housed in Morehouse’s Journalism in Sports, Culture, and Social Justice department, the center pairs production equipment with hands-on instruction from working content creators. Morehouse says students will use it to develop skills in editing, sports broadcasting, filmmaking, podcasting, and emerging media.

The Jordan gift also helped the college expand its journalism curriculum after launching the major in 2022.

“When we launched our journalism major in 2022, we envisioned a program grounded in the liberal arts where students engage the ‘why’ behind storytelling and social impact,” department chair Mikki Harris said in Morehouse’s announcement. She described the new center as a bridge between that classroom work and professional practice.

The students were making use of the investment before the opening. According to Morehouse, content created with equipment purchased for the center drew more than 1 million social media views in August 2026. Training associated with the center also contributed to a Maroon Tiger interview that earned a student Emmy Award.

Jordan Brand’s HBCU investment extends beyond Morehouse

The Morehouse gift is part of the Black Community Commitment, a joint pledge Jordan and Jordan Brand announced in 2020 to donate $100 million over 10 years toward racial equity, education and other opportunities for Black communities.

At Morehouse, that commitment is helping students gain both financial support and the tools to tell their own stories.

Jordan Brand also entered a 20-year partnership with Howard University in 2022. That agreement focuses on the Bison athletic department while seeking to create recruitment opportunities and raise the visibility of HBCUs in college sports and culture.

At Morehouse, the latest milestone reaches beyond athletics. The center gives aspiring journalists and creators a place to practice the work, develop their voices, and build a path into the media industries that cover HBCU sports and culture.