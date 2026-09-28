Division II HBCU Football sees major shakeup

There’s a new number one team in this week’s Division II HBCU Black College Football Poll after a sequence of events that started on Thursday night.



Kentucky State is your new No. 1 team after Benedict fell as the last undefeated Division II HBCU football team. Benedict lost to Tuskegee on the road, a place that the Tigers haven’t won a game this century.



KSU, who received 15 of the 19 first place votes, takes over the top spot after a 24-16 win on the road at Albany State. The Thorobreds are now 4-1 overall, and 3-0 in the SIAC.







CIAA comes on strong



The next three spots are occupied by a CIAA trio, Virginia State, Johnson C. Smith and Virginia Union, all of whom are unbeaten in the CIAA. Virginia State moves up to the No. 2 spot from last week’s No. 4 spot. JCSU holds the same spot as last week, while Virginia Union climes two spots from No. 6 to No. 4.

Edward Waters, whose sole loss came to SWAC member Jackson State, holds steady at No. 5, followed by former No. 1 Benedict, who tumbled after the 20-17 loss to Tuskegee.

One of the most interesting teams in the top ten might be Shaw University. Not a traditional football powerhouse, the Bears are currently 4-1, winners of four straight after a season opening loss to Fayetteville State University. Shaw defeated Livingstone in overtime on Saturday, 28-27.





HBCU Comings and Goings



Tuskegee enters the chat coming off the Benedict win; the Tigers are the only team in this week’s poll that was previously unranked in the preceeding week.

Albany State and Fayetteville State round out the top ten as the only two teams with an overall losing record. Out of sight, out of mind seemed to be the case for Allen University, who fell out of the rankings during its bye week.

BLACK COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL — DIVISION II

Rank Team Record Points First-Place Votes Previous Week Ranking

1 Kentucky State (4-1, 3-0) 356 15 2

2 Virginia State (4-1, 3-0) 284 1 4

3 Johnson C. Smith (3-1, 2-0) 282 3

4 Virginia Union (4-1, 3-0) 262 2 6

5 Edward Waters (4-1, 3-0) 252 1 5

6 Benedict (3-1, 1-1) 226 1

7 Shaw (4-1, 2-1) 130 8

8 Tuskegee (2-2, 2-0) 104 NR

9 Albany State (2-3, 2-1) 40 7

10 Fayetteville State (2-3, 1-2) 32 9

Others Receiving Votes: Allen 30; Miles 28; Central State 12; Lincoln (Mo.) 10.

Dropped Out: Allen