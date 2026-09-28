DeSean Jackson addresses commentary about coaching hours

DeSean Jackson has heard the discussion surrounding his unconventional approach to running the Delaware State football program. After another win, the former NFL star made it clear that he is far more concerned with results than outside analysis of how he spends his time.



Jackson addressed criticism of comments he made during a recent podcast appearance in which he referenced office hours of roughly 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The remarks generated discussion about whether that schedule could work for a college football head coach.



Jackson said the conversation missed the larger point.



“You say anything, man, it’s clickbait,” Jackson said. He explained that his schedule varies, with some days ending in the afternoon and others extending until 10 p.m.

DeSean Jackson explains his Delaware State coaching schedule

The Delaware State coach also pointed to the structure of his staff. Jackson does not serve as the offensive or defensive coordinator and described himself as a “motivational” and “inspirational” leader whose responsibility is to set expectations and oversee the program rather than sit in every position or coordinator meeting.



“I’m there. I’m present. I’m always there. You know, I’m not absent,” Jackson said. “My schedule is my schedule. It works well for me.”



Then Jackson responded more directly to those questioning whether his approach can produce sustained success.



“I did hear a few people kind of saying, ‘Oh, he’s not going to have success like that and he’s not going to do well with that,’” Jackson said. “So if that’s their feelings, I just feel like they need to worry about their own business and don’t worry about my schedule and what Coach Jack does.”

Delaware State results give Jackson a response

Through the early stages of his coaching career, Jackson has some results to point toward.



He took over a Delaware State program that had won just two games in each of the previous two seasons and had not posted a winning season since 2012. In his first season in 2025, Jackson led the Hornets to an 8-4 record and a 4-1 mark in MEAC play, producing the program’s best finish in nearly two decades.



Delaware State has carried some of that momentum into 2026.



The Hornets improved to 3-2 with a dramatic 33-28 win over Towson on Saturday. Quarterback Ui Ale capped a late 90-plus-yard drive with a touchdown in the closing minute, helping Delaware State defend its home field.

The victory pushed Jackson to 11-6 overall as a college head coach through his first 17 games.

The record does not mean Jackson sees a finished product.



He has repeatedly challenged Delaware State to put together a complete 60 minutes, including after the Towson victory. The Hornets built a sizable advantage before needing the late scoring drive to survive.



Jackson said Delaware State had struggled to maintain its focus after getting ahead, but he praised the resilience his team showed when it needed another score late in the game.



That balance has become part of Jackson’s message. He can appreciate a win while still demanding more from a program trying to establish itself as a consistent contender.



His larger response to those analyzing his methods, however, was uncomplicated.



Different coaches may spend their days differently. Jackson believes the standard should ultimately be whether the approach works.



“Me and my coaching staff, we work very hard,” Jackson said, “and we’re very successful.”