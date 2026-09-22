HBCU Football’s Breakout Program Is Proving 2025 Was No Fluke

Kentucky State made HBCU football history in 2025. Four games into 2026, the Thorobreds are making it clear that history was not a one-year appearance.

Kentucky State improved to 3-1 on Saturday by defeating Saginaw Valley State 21-17 at Alumni Stadium, using a fourth-down touchdown and a game-ending defensive stand to finish its strongest win of the young season.

The result gave Kentucky State its third victory in four games, kept the Thorobreds unbeaten in SIAC play and added another piece of evidence that one of HBCU football’s biggest breakout stories has staying power.

After reaching the NCAA Division II playoffs for the first time in program history last fall, Kentucky State is no longer simply trying to recreate a magical season.

The Thorobreds look like a program prepared to build on it.

Fourth down delivers Kentucky State’s defining moment

Kentucky State trailed Saginaw Valley State 17-14 with less than seven minutes remaining when its offense reached the Cardinals’ 35-yard line and faced fourth-and-eight.

The Thorobreds did not play for field position. They played to win.

Quarterback Denim Johnson found Cam Tucker for a 35-yard touchdown with 6:29 remaining, giving Kentucky State a four-point lead and turning the biggest snap of the afternoon into the latest sign of the program’s growing confidence.

Tucker had already caught a 22-yard touchdown from Johnson in the first quarter. He finished with six receptions for 122 yards and both of Kentucky State’s receiving scores.

The offense created the lead. The defense protected it.

On Saginaw Valley’s final possession, Kendrick Curry produced a five-yard sack to force fourth-and-long. Frank Walker followed with an eight-yard sack on fourth down, ending the threat and securing the victory.

It was a fitting conclusion for a Kentucky State defense that forced three turnovers and recorded four sacks for 35 lost yards. Ke’Ron Blankumsee recovered a fumble at the Kentucky State 5-yard line on Saginaw Valley’s opening drive and later added an interception. Lensley Dieujuste intercepted another pass, while Lawrence McConnell forced the early fumble.

Curry led the unit with seven tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack. Jordan Diggins added a 15-yard sack, and Mike Jones also reached the quarterback.

Kentucky State needed every one of those plays because the afternoon was far from clean.

Saginaw Valley opened the scoring with a 58-yard punt return. The Cardinals blocked a field-goal attempt, Kentucky State lost a fumble at the Saginaw Valley 6-yard line and the Thorobreds later threw an interception in the end zone.

Still, Kentucky State never allowed the mistakes to dictate the result.

More than one way to win

The Thorobreds answered Saginaw Valley’s early special-teams touchdown with consecutive explosive completions from Johnson. A 46-yard connection with Darius Cyprian moved Kentucky State into scoring range before Tucker’s first touchdown tied the game.

The defense kept the score at 7-7 through halftime, including forcing a missed 31-yard field goal as the second quarter expired.

Kentucky State opened the second half with its most complete possession of the game. The Thorobreds drove 75 yards in eight plays, with Johnson scoring on a six-yard run to take a 14-7 lead.

Saginaw Valley answered with a 12-yard touchdown pass and moved ahead 17-14 on a 31-yard field goal with 9:50 remaining. That set the stage for Johnson and Tucker’s fourth-down response.

Kentucky State finished with 384 yards of offense and averaged 6.1 yards per play. The Thorobreds passed for 291 yards between Johnson and Juan Gainous, who completed four of six attempts for 91 yards.

Johnson accounted for all three touchdowns, throwing for 200 yards and two scores while adding 26 rushing yards and the third-quarter touchdown.

Leland Gantz supplied another critical performance on special teams, averaging 48.8 yards on five punts. His 72-yard punt late in the first quarter pinned Saginaw Valley at its 1-yard line and helped create the field position that led to Dieujuste’s interception.

This was not Kentucky State’s most dominant win. It may have been its most instructive.

The Thorobreds absorbed a return touchdown, red-zone failures, blocked kicks and a fourth-quarter deficit. They still produced the winning play on fourth down and ended the game with back-to-back sacks.

Those are the moments that separate a team enjoying a good start from a program that expects to win.

The 2026 résumé is already taking shape

Kentucky State’s opening month has supplied multiple forms of validation.

The Thorobreds began the season with a 41-14 road win over rival Central State. Two weeks later, they went to Atlanta and overwhelmed Clark Atlanta 30-3 for their second SIAC victory.

The lone loss came against Southern University at A.W. Mumford Stadium, one of the most demanding road environments in HBCU football. The 34-15 final did not reflect how well Kentucky State moved the football for long stretches.

The Division II Thorobreds outgained their FCS opponent 378-372, held a 245-200 advantage through the air, and possessed the ball for 32:36. They controlled the opening quarter, running 18 plays and outgaining Southern 85-37 before an 83-yard interception return changed the game’s direction.

Kentucky State continued fighting after falling behind 27-2. Gainous threw a 72-yard touchdown pass to Tristan Thomas, the Thorobreds recovered the ensuing onside kick, and Gainous found Jaden Hale for another touchdown 50 seconds later.

Southern ultimately pulled away, but Kentucky State left Baton Rouge having shown it could create offense, control stretches of play and compete physically inside an FCS HBCU environment.

The response has mattered just as much. Kentucky State returned to SIAC competition and won by 27 points, then defeated a Saginaw Valley program from the traditionally rugged Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

At 3-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play, the Thorobreds have followed their breakthrough season with substance.

From historic season to new standard

Kentucky State entered 2025 seeking progress under Felton Huggins Jr. It ended the season having changed the modern expectations for the program.

The Thorobreds finished the regular season 9-2—their best mark since 1935—and closed the schedule on an eight-game winning streak. They went 7-1 in SIAC play, produced a four-win improvement and earned the first NCAA Division II playoff berth in school history.

Kentucky State’s postseason run ended with a 45-24 loss at Newberry, but the larger accomplishment had already been secured. A program with Black college national championship roots dating to the 1930s had finally broken through in the NCAA playoff era.

Huggins was named the SIAC Coach of the Year. The Thorobreds finished 9-3, tied the school record for victories and entered 2026 ranked fifth in the inaugural NCAA Division II Black College Football preseason poll.

They have since climbed to No. 2 in the HBCU Division II coaches ranking.

That rise has not been built on reputation alone.

Kentucky State has now won 11 of its past 13 regular-season games. It has won with explosive offense, with defense, on the road, inside the conference and against an opponent from another of Division II’s strongest leagues.

The next test will make the current moment even clearer. Kentucky State travels to Albany State on Sept. 26 for a matchup with one of the SIAC’s established powers. Last season, Albany State handed the Thorobreds a 49-21 loss before Kentucky State launched its eight-game winning streak.

Now the Thorobreds return to Georgia with a different profile and a growing target.

The first playoff appearance established what Kentucky State could become. Its start to 2026 is showing what the program may already be.

The Thorobreds are no longer a surprise. They look for real.