Michael Vick taking hype out of HBCU rivalry game

Michael Vick knows Norfolk State’s HBCU rival Hampton will bring plenty of emotion into the Battle of the Bay, but the Spartans’ head coach isn’t interested in adding any more hype.



Norfolk State returns home this week after consecutive road games against nationally-ranked FBS opponents, including a loss to No. 25 Virginia. Now the Spartans turn their attention toward one of the most familiar HBCU opponents on their schedule.



Vick has history with both HBCU programs. Growing up in the Hampton Roads area, he recalled attending games at both schools as a child through the Boys and Girls Club.



“When they would get together, it’s like I just never knew what side to be on,” Vick said.



There is no such uncertainty anymore.



As Michael Vick prepares Norfolk State for Hampton, however, he isn’t trying to make the rivalry bigger than the football game itself. His approach to the Battle of the Bay centers more on Norfolk State’s developing culture than everything surrounding the matchup.

Vick wants culture to outweigh HBCU rivalry hype

“I don’t want them to get too caught up in the rivalry,” Vick said. “To me, it’s just another game. My approach is going to be is just another game.”



That might sound unusual considering the history and proximity of the two HBCU programs. The last 10 meetings entering this year’s matchup have been split evenly, with five victories for each program.



Vick’s point is less about dismissing the rivalry and more about keeping his team focused.



“I’m taking the hype out of it,” Vick said. “It’ll be more so about our culture.”



For Vick, that means playing to the standard Norfolk State is trying to establish and blocking out everything surrounding the game. He said the players can enjoy competing against a familiar opponent, but their attention must stay on the 60 minutes in front of them.



That focus comes at an important point for Norfolk State.



The Spartans have spent the past two weeks testing themselves against FBS competition. Vick said Monday that despite the results, he saw confidence from his players and believes those games can help Norfolk State moving forward. He also acknowledged the Spartans are still searching for a complete identity.



“We’re trying to find ourselves, our identity, who we are,” Vick said. “That may come in the next three or four weeks.”



What Vick does know is how he wants Norfolk State to play.



“That’s attacking. That’s being physical,” he said. “That’s coming in with the confidence knowing that we can — we going to beat you.”



Now that mentality gets tested against Hampton, with bragging rights throughout the region on the line.



The Battle of the Bay might be surrounded by history and hype.



Vick wants Norfolk State focused on something simpler: itself.