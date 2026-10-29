North Carolina A&T won’t have Nightcap at GHOE amid money dispute

Shannon Sharpe is publicly calling out North Carolina A&T after plans to bring his popular Nightcap podcast to the university’s historic GHOE celebration fell apart. The Pro Football Hall of Famer accused a university administrator of canceling the appearance at the last minute.



Sharpe hosts Nightcap alongside Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and Joe Johnson.The show had been preparing to broadcast from Greensboro during North Carolina A&T’s 100th homecoming celebration. Instead, he told listeners that the planned appearance would not take place because of what he described as unreasonable financial demands and restrictions imposed by the university.



“Unfortunately, that will not be happening,” Sharpe said during a broadcast addressing the situation. “It’s not because of Night Cap, and it’s not because of our presenting sponsor—you have to look at A&T.”



The planned broadcast was scheduled for a two-hour window, from 1 to 3 p.m., according to Sharpe.

Shannon Sharpe questions fees and student restrictions

Sharpe suggested that North Carolina A&T handled negotiations differently from other HBCUs that have welcomed Nightcap to their campuses.



“Normally, when we go to visits, we don’t have to pay,” Sharpe said. “If the cheerleaders come on, we don’t have to pay a fee. If we get coaches or faculty to come on, we don’t have to pay a fee.”



Sharpe also alleged that university representatives placed restrictions on student participation, including potential disciplinary consequences for students who appeared on the program without authorization.



“We just felt that was a bridge too far,” Sharpe said.



The former NFL tight end emphasized that Nightcap’s broadcasts are designed to involve more than the show’s celebrity hosts. The production regularly incorporates audience members, campus personalities and student organizations to showcase the culture surrounding HBCU events.



“We’re not a talk show; we’re an entertainment show, and fan engagement is a big part of what we do at Night Cap,” Sharpe explained.



The alleged financial requirements were not limited to the possibility of using campus space. Sharpe’s account also raised questions about whether the show would have been required to pay for appearances by university personnel or student organizations.



The precise nature and amount of any proposed fees have not been independently established.

North Carolina A&T marching band becomes sticking point

One particularly contentious issue involved the Blue and Gold Marching Machine, North Carolina A&T’s nationally recognized marching band. Sharpe said the show’s representatives were informed that the band had a previous engagement and would not be available for the broadcast.



He questioned that explanation, considering the appearance was being planned during the university’s biggest celebration.



“Have you ever heard of a situation where the band had a ‘previous engagement’ during homecoming?” Sharpe asked.



He then suggested that the band’s availability could change if money was involved.



“Oh, by the way, if you make a donation, they might be available,” Sharpe said.



According to Sharpe, band representatives had previously expressed enthusiasm about participating in the show.



He alleged that the band sent an email indicating it was looking forward to the opportunity, contradicting the explanation Nightcap representatives said they received regarding its availability.



Those claims have not been independently verified, and it remains unclear who would have authorized any proposed fee or donation.

Sharpe names North Carolina A&T business dean

Perhaps the most pointed portion of Sharpe’s criticism came when he identified Dr. Kecia Williams Smith as the person responsible for the cancellation.



Smith is the dean of North Carolina A&T’s Willie A. Deese College of Business and Economics. The university appointed her permanent dean in January 2026 after she served as interim dean beginning in July 2025.



Sharpe said Nightcap officials had communicated their plans well in advance and believed the university understood what the production needed.



“Ask A&T why they chose to go this route when they knew 10 weeks in advance that we were coming and what we had requested,” Sharpe said.



He then specifically accused Smith of being responsible for the show’s absence.



“Ain’t no Night Cap canceled last minute—Dr. Kesha William Smith canceled us last minute,” Sharpe said.



GHOE controversy comes during historic celebration

The dispute comes as North Carolina A&T celebrates the centennial edition of the Greatest Homecoming on Earth, commonly known as GHOE. The festivities run through November 1, with the Aggies hosting Elon University in their homecoming football game on Saturday, October 31.



The university is expecting more than 200,000 people to participate in the celebration, which has become one of the most prominent annual traditions in HBCU culture.



Sharpe contrasted the North Carolina A&T experience with Nightcap’s visit to Prairie View A&M University, praising that institution for accommodating the show’s requests.



“PV was the gold standard,” Sharpe said, explaining that coaches, administrators, faculty and students were available to participate.



He expressed disappointment that Nightcap would miss an opportunity to showcase North Carolina A&T’s homecoming atmosphere to its national audience.



“At some point in time, it’s just not worth it,” Sharpe said.



The situation leaves questions about whether the proposed charges represented standard university procedures, whether any restrictions were communicated accurately and who made the final decision to cancel the appearance.



North Carolina A&T has not provided a response in the materials reviewed for this report. Sharpe’s account remains a series of allegations rather than independently established findings about the university’s actions.