Howard University launches national search for next president

Howard University has officially launched a national search for its next president, beginning a process that university leaders say will include extensive input from students, faculty, staff and alumni.

The Howard University Board of Trustees announced Monday that it has formally started the search for the university’s 19th president. Howard has retained executive search and leadership advisory firm Russell Reynolds Associates to help identify candidates from across the country.

The university is entering the search at a pivotal moment for Howard and higher education nationally. University officials pointed to changing federal policies, research funding, financial aid, technology and enrollment trends as issues the next president will be expected to navigate.

“Selecting a president is among the Board’s most significant responsibilities,” the Board of Trustees said in announcing the search.

Howard University wants community input

Howard University plans to make community feedback a central component of the presidential search.

Students, faculty, staff and alumni are being asked to provide input on the leadership qualities, strategic priorities and institutional opportunities they believe should shape the university’s next presidency.

Howard has opened a presidential search survey that will remain available through Oct. 30. Feedback collected through the survey and stakeholder meetings will be used to create a Presidential Leadership Profile. That document will guide the recruitment and evaluation of candidates.

The university will also hold a series of in-person listening sessions on campus Oct. 1. Members of the Presidential Search Committee and Russell Reynolds Associates will participate.

Virtual sessions will be available for faculty, staff and students. Howard University will also organize separate virtual meetings for alumni during October.

Search committee includes broad representation

Howard University has assembled a presidential search committee that includes members of the Board of Trustees along with faculty, staff and student representatives.

Board Chair Leslie Hale is among the committee members, along with Board Vice Chairs Danette Howard and Mark Mason. Former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan is also serving on the committee as a trustee.

Faculty representatives include Anita Plummer and Faculty Senate Chair Guericke Christopher Royal. Payton Garcia represents students on the committee, while Paris L. Adon, Howard’s director of student services, is also a member.

The Board of Trustees will ultimately make the final decision on Howard University’s next president.

Howard says it is looking for a leader who understands the university’s mission and history while demonstrating a commitment to academic excellence, student success and research. The Board also identified executive and financial leadership, relationship building and the ability to guide Howard through a changing higher education environment as important qualities.

Nominations and applications are already being accepted confidentially through Russell Reynolds Associates. Additional information is available on the Howard University presidential search website.

The eventual selection will install Howard University’s 19th president and begin a new chapter for one of the nation’s most prominent HBCUs and a Carnegie-designated R1 research institution.