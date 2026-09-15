NC Central survives NC A&T comeback attempt

The HBCU football world got another memorable chapter in the Aggie-Eagle Classic on Saturday as North Carolina Central survived a furious North Carolina A&T comeback for a 30-22 victory.

The 98th meeting between the longtime rivals appeared headed toward a comfortable NCCU win at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium. Instead, the Eagles watched a 16-point lead shrink in the closing minutes before making one final defensive stand.



North Carolina Central controlled the game early.



The Eagles grabbed a 10-0 first-quarter lead behind a 27-yard touchdown pass from Nelson Layne to Mehki Wall and a 37-yard field goal from Riley Daniels.



NCCU kept applying pressure in the second quarter. Plez Lawrence scored on a 14-yard run before exploding for a 73-yard touchdown later in the period.



The early surge gave Central control of the HBCU football rivalry matchup.



North Carolina A&T, however, had no plans to go quietly.



Kevin White connected with Elijah Kennedy for a 51-yard touchdown to cut into the deficit. Kennedy reached the end zone again with eight seconds remaining before halftime, bringing the Aggies within 23-14.



Then the weather changed everything.

Rain delay changes momentum

The game was halted for more than an hour after halftime as severe weather forced both teams off the field.



For NCCU head coach Trei Oliver, the delay added another challenge to an already emotional rivalry game.

“It was a heck of a ball game, and you faced a lot of adversity, with the rain delay and then we come back, had a couple guys get injured, banged up,” Oliver said.

Central moved the ball well on its first possession after returning to the field, but the offense never completely regained its earlier rhythm.



“We executed the first drive coming out of the rain delay, but we just didn’t get into a rhythm,” Oliver said.



Even so, Lawrence gave NCCU some breathing room.



The running back scored his third touchdown on a 1-yard run early in the third quarter, stretching the Eagles’ advantage to 30-14.



That score became much more important as the fourth quarter unfolded.



North Carolina A&T refused to fold.



White connected with Anthony Rucker for a 6-yard touchdown with 4:20 remaining. The Aggies followed with a successful two-point conversion, cutting NCCU’s lead to 30-22.



Suddenly, the outcome was uncertain again.

NC A&T gets one final opportunity

The Aggies drove deep into Central territory on their final possession and reached the NCCU 3-yard line with a chance to force overtime.



An offensive pass interference penalty backed North Carolina A&T up at the worst possible time.



NCCU defensive back Jakarri Martin II ended the threat on the next play, intercepting White and allowing the Eagles to finally put away their rival.



Despite the late drama, Oliver kept his assessment simple.



“We won a game, and that’s the bottom line,” Oliver said.



Lawrence played the biggest offensive role in making that happen.



He finished with 210 rushing yards and three touchdowns, giving Central a consistent source of explosive plays throughout the afternoon.



“Plez had a huge day,” Oliver said. “He ran the ball extremely well.”



The victory improved NCCU to 2-1, but Oliver also came away believing his team still has room to grow.



“We haven’t played a complete game,” he said.



That may be the most important takeaway for Central.



The Eagles built a sizable lead, endured an extended weather delay and survived a late North Carolina A&T push. Yet the Aggies still reached the 3-yard line with an opportunity to tie the game in the final moments.



For a rivalry approaching a century of history, the 98th Aggie-Eagle Classic delivered another dramatic finish.



North Carolina Central got the win. North Carolina A&T made sure the Eagles had to earn every bit of it.