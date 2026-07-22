DeSean Jackson sees HBCU Classic future, but 2026 Philadelphia move faces hurdles

DeSean Jackson wants his HBCU football matchup with Michael Vick to become a lasting Philadelphia classic, and the next chapter could arrive sooner than expected.



Sources at MEAC Football Media Day told HBCU Gameday that conversations are ongoing about possibly moving this season’s Delaware State-Norfolk State game to Lincoln Financial Field. However, nothing is official, and several major hurdles would have to be cleared with just over three months remaining before kickoff.



Jackson did little to quiet the possibility when asked Tuesday whether his team would return to “The Linc” this season.



“It may or may not be,” Jackson told HBCU Gameday. “It ain’t 100%. It’s not a no or yes. It may be yes, it may not. I just want to tell you, just stay tuned.”



That answer fit Jackson’s larger vision. Last season, Delaware State beat Norfolk State 27-20 at Lincoln Financial Field. It marked the first meeting between the former Philadelphia Eagles teammates as HBCU head coaches.



The game aired nationally on ESPNU and turned a conference matchup into a showcase tied to the coaches’ shared history in Philadelphia. Attendance of over 47,000 was announced for the Thursday night showcase game.



“I mean, from last year, it was a heck of a game,” Jackson said. “Would you not say it was incredible? So, I mean, we got to top that.”

DeSean Jackson wants a classic bigger than its coaches

For DeSean Jackson, the opportunity is not limited to another game against Vick. He sees a brand that could outlive their coaching tenures and create a recurring place for HBCU football in Philadelphia.



“Me and Vick, we intended for it to be a classic,” Jackson said. “So regardless if we’re not here, regardless of what our futures may bring, it can always be like the DeSean Jackson-Michael Vick HBCU Classic.”



That vision now intersects with another reported HBCU event at the stadium. Lincoln University head coach Frank Turner said at CIAA Media Day that Lincoln University is expected to face Virginia Union at Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 31. Lincoln would serve as the home team in that CIAA matchup.



Jackson welcomed that development when he learned about it at Media Day.



“It’s a great thing to see Lincoln being able to play at Lincoln Financial Field,” Jackson said. “Hopefully they got a great turnout. Obviously, a lot of people come out and support.”



The overlap could strengthen the case for building an HBCU football tradition in Philadelphia. It also creates the biggest immediate complication.

Oct. 31 presents major logistical questions

Both prospective games currently occupy the same date. Lincoln-Virginia Union is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Oct. 31, while Norfolk State lists Delaware State for 2 p.m. in Norfolk. Staging both at Lincoln Financial Field would require a date or time change, or a carefully organized doubleheader.



The Delaware State-Norfolk State matchup also belongs to the Spartans this year. Norfolk State’s official schedule lists the game at William “Dick” Price Stadium, and the school has sold season tickets since July 1. Its six-game home package costs $250 for reserved seats and $200 for general admission.



Moving the game would require Norfolk State to address a home date already marketed to its supporters. The schools, MEAC, broadcasters, stadium operators and event organizers would also need to align travel, staffing, security, ticketing and television plans on a compressed timeline.



Last year’s move carried a different equation. Delaware State gave up a scheduled home game in Dover to create the Philadelphia event. This time, Norfolk State would have to agree to surrender or relocate its home date unless officials found another arrangement.



The public schedules remain unchanged. Norfolk State still lists the game in Norfolk, while Delaware State still lists it as a road contest. Lincoln’s official schedule also still places Virginia Union on campus despite the reported plans for Philadelphia.



That makes the current status clear: Talks may be active, but a deal is not done.



Still, DeSean Jackson’s comments show why the idea remains alive. One successful HBCU showcase at “The Linc” created demand for another. The question is whether organizers can overcome a crowded Oct. 31 calendar quickly enough to turn Jackson’s long-term classic vision into a 2026 encore.