NCAA grants HBCU quarterback eighth season of eligibility

The NCAA granted Alabama A&M quarterback Cornelius “Quad” Brown IV an eighth season of eligibility, giving him another season of HBCU football.



Brown IV gave Alabama A&M a spark in 2025, before his season ended with a painful twist that now has him back for another run. Brown said he suffered three torn ligaments in his ankle on an “illegal low hit” in the fourth quarter against Jackson State. He underwent surgery and sought a medical redshirt from the NCAA. Brown later said he had been granted that relief, preserving another year of eligibility at Alabama A&M.



The injury that changed Alabama A&M’s season

The injury came in Week 6 of the 2025 season against Jackson State. Brown’s own statement said the hit happened in the pocket late in the game and ended his season. In that message to “Bulldog Nation,” Brown said he planned to return after surgery and rehab.

That was a major blow for Alabama A&M because Brown had been playing some of the best football of his career. Before the injury, he completed 81 of 125 passes, good for a 64.8 percent clip. He also compiled 1,060 yards, seven touchdowns and just one interception. He also added 80 rushing yards and three rushing scores. His fast start helped him earn back-to-back SWAC Offensive Player of the Week honors, along with several national HBCU player awards.

Why the NCAA decision matters

The NCAA’s student-athlete reinstatement process includes hardship waiver resources for injuries and illnesses. That is the path schools use when seeking a medical redshirt for a player whose season is cut short. Brown’s case fit that route after a season-ending injury required surgery.

For Brown, the ruling means more than paperwork. It means another chapter in one of the more unusual college football careers around. The Birmingham native has played at Georgia State, UT Martin and now Alabama A&M. His background includes a breakout 2020 season at Georgia State, when he threw for 2,278 yards, accounted for 24 total touchdowns and was named LendingTree Bowl MVP. Alabama A&M’s official roster now lists him as a graduate student.



AAMU head coach Sam Shade said he’s happy to have Brown back.



It’s awesome. Like I talked about him last year, he’s such a leader. Just brings it every day. Just brings a lot of energy to our team,” Brown said. “Not just the offense, but the entire team.”

Now the NCAA decision gives Brown an eighth season of eligibility and Alabama A&M another chance to build around a proven quarterback. After an injury that stopped his 2025 momentum cold, Brown now gets the chance every competitor wants — a return.