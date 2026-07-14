Two HBCU stars on Walter Payton preseason watch list

Forty years after the Walter Payton Award was established, the legacy of one of the greatest players in HBCU football history continues to shape the Football Championship Subdivision.

The 2026 Walter Payton Award preseason watch list was released Tuesday, featuring 30 of the nation’s top offensive players, including two standouts from HBCU programs: Alabama State quarterback Andrew Body and North Carolina Central wide receiver Chance Peterson.

The award, presented annually by Stats Perform, recognizes the nation’s top offensive player in FCS football and is widely regarded as the subdivision’s equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.

Its namesake, however, remains one of the most iconic players ever to wear an HBCU uniform.

Walter Payton’s Jackson State legacy

Before becoming an NFL legend with the Chicago Bears and earning induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Walter Payton electrified fans at Jackson State University.

Payton starred for the Tigers from 1971-74, rewriting the record books while establishing himself as one of the greatest running backs college football has ever seen. His remarkable career at Jackson State laid the foundation for a Hall of Fame NFL career and cemented his place among the most influential figures in HBCU football history.

Since its inception in 1987, the Walter Payton Award has honored the best offensive player in FCS football while carrying forward the legacy of Jackson State’s legendary No. 34.

Congratulations to the players named to the Walter Payton Award Preseason Watch List.



Story on the 40th anniversary season list: https://t.co/URohNdV4SE pic.twitter.com/SxdYmr099i — Opta FCS Football (@OptaAnalystFCS) July 14, 2026

Two HBCU stars among nation’s best

This year’s watch list includes representatives from all 13 FCS conferences, with Alabama State and North Carolina Central carrying the HBCU banner.

Andrew Body, Alabama State

Body returns as one of the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s premier quarterbacks after earning Walter Payton Award finalist recognition last season.

The veteran signal caller enters 2026 as one of the favorites to compete for the prestigious honor.

Chance Peterson, North Carolina Central

Peterson represents the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference after emerging as one of the league’s most explosive offensive weapons.

The redshirt junior wide receiver gives North Carolina Central another national award candidate entering the season.

A list filled with FCS stars

The 30-player preseason watch list includes returning Walter Payton Award winner Beau Brungard of Youngstown State, who is attempting to become just the third two-time recipient of the award.

Past winners and finalists have gone on to successful NFL careers, including Steve McNair, Tony Romo, Brian Westbrook, Jimmy Garoppolo and Cooper Kupp.

Additional players may be added to the watch list during the season before a national media panel selects the finalists and eventual winner following the regular season.

HBCU excellence remains at the heart of the award

While the Walter Payton Award recognizes the best offensive player across all of FCS football, its foundation remains rooted in HBCU excellence.

Nearly four decades after the award’s creation, Jackson State’s legendary son continues to inspire a new generation of players—including Alabama State’s Andrew Body and North Carolina Central’s Chance Peterson—as they chase one of the highest individual honors in FCS football.