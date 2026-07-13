John Wall hopes Howard role prepares him for NBA front office

Former NBA All-Star John Wall says his new position at Howard University is about much more than giving back to the HBCU located where his professional basketball career began.

The former Washington Wizards star revealed that his role as Howard’s President of Basketball Operations is serving as a crash course in the business of basketball, with his long-term goal of becoming an NBA general manager.

“I want to learn the front office side,” Wall explained during a recent interview with 247 Sports. “One day I want to be a GM.”

For Wall, the position isn’t ceremonial. Instead, he has immersed himself in nearly every aspect of building a modern college basketball program, gaining experience in player evaluation, roster construction and the financial realities of the NIL era.

Howard provides a front office education

Wall said Howard head coach Kenneth Blakeney has given him an opportunity to see how a successful Division I program operates behind the scenes.

Rather than simply making appearances around the program, Wall spends time watching film, evaluating players and discussing personnel decisions with the coaching staff.

He also is learning one of college athletics’ newest challenges: managing NIL resources.

Wall described the balancing act programs now face when building a roster, asking whether it’s better to spend $300,000 of a $1 million NIL budget on one player or distribute those funds among four or five players to build greater depth.

The exercise mirrors the salary cap decisions NBA executives make every season and provides exactly the type of experience Wall hopes will prepare him for the professional ranks.

More than a figurehead role

While several current and former NBA stars have accepted ambassador-type positions with college basketball programs, Wall said he wants to be involved in the hands on work.



“Whenever I’m here and I have a day free, I like to pop in and say what’s up, talk to coach. I have a lot more time on my hands than guys who are still playing in the league that has this role. We’re constantly in group texts and group threads all day, getting the schedule of what they have playing and what they got, and every day I touch back in DC I want to come around and watch them practice, watch them play pick up, and talk to some of these young guys and just try and give them guidance,” Wall said.

His responsibilities include evaluating transfer portal prospects, offering honest assessments of potential additions and mentoring Howard’s point guards by sharing the knowledge he gained during a 13-year NBA career.

That hands-on approach has allowed Wall to contribute while simultaneously expanding his own understanding of basketball operations.

A natural fit in the nation’s capital

Wall’s connection to Howard extends beyond basketball.

After arriving in Washington as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, Wall became one of the city’s most recognizable athletes. Howard’s commitment to community engagement and its status as one of the nation’s premier HBCUs made the partnership a natural fit.

For Howard, the addition of a five-time NBA All-Star provides immediate credibility and another respected voice in recruiting and player development.

For Wall, the opportunity represents something equally valuable.

Basketball may have made him a star, but Howard is giving him a chance to build the skills necessary for his next chapter—one he hopes eventually leads to an NBA front office.