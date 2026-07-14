MEAC announces attendees for 2026 Football Media Day

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference has announced the student-athletes who will represent each of its six football programs during the 2026 MEAC Football Media Day, scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

The annual event will feature each MEAC head football coach alongside two student-athletes as the conference officially kicks off the 2026 football season.

This year’s Media Day will be streamed live on ESPN+, with coverage hosted by The Pivot, the popular sports podcast led by former NFL players Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor.

Delaware State sends veteran leadership

Second-year head coach DeSean Jackson will be joined by two veteran leaders as the Hornets continue building momentum entering the 2026 season.

Delaware State representatives:

Diu Dau (Offensive Line)

Wayne Favors III (Defensive Back)

Howard represented by James, Green

The Bison will send one of the conference’s top returning offensive playmakers and a defensive standout to Baltimore.

Howard representatives:

Eden James (Running Back)

Kedrick Green (Defensive Back)

The road to the 2026 season starts here. ?



Join us as the MEAC’s best take the stage at the 2026 MEAC Football Media Day!



? M&T Bank Stadium | Baltimore, MD

? Tuesday, July 21

? Live on ESPN+#BuiltByUs #MEACFootball #MEAC #MEACNation pic.twitter.com/9EwtGZZ1jX — Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (@MEACSports) July 13, 2026

Morgan State brings offensive, defensive standouts

The Bears will be represented by contributors on both sides of the football.

Morgan State representatives:

Randall Nauden (Running Back)

Arturo Mattocks (Linebacker)

Norfolk State features quarterback Reggie Johnson

The Spartan delegation includes quarterback Reggie Johnson, one of the conference’s most recognizable offensive players entering the season.

Norfolk State representatives:

Reggie Johnson (Quarterback)

Stephon Hall (Safety)

NCCU, South Carolina State round out field

Defending conference contenders North Carolina Central and South Carolina State will also bring experienced leadership to Media Day.

North Carolina Central representatives:

Chance Peterson (Wide Receiver)

Zarion Walters (Defensive Line)

South Carolina State representatives:

James Reddick II (Offensive Line)

Jordan Franklin (Linebacker)

The road to the 2026 season starts at MEAC Football Media Day as our head coaches sit down with The Pivot to talk goals, expectations and what’s ahead.



Stay tuned. ?#MEAC #MEACNation #WeAreMEAC #MEACFBMD pic.twitter.com/qXJYSczWSL — Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (@MEACSports) June 30, 2026

Media Day serves as the unofficial start of the MEAC football season, providing media members their first opportunity to hear from coaches and student-athletes ahead of preseason camp. In addition to player and coach interviews, the conference is expected to unveil its preseason poll and preseason All-MEAC teams as anticipation builds for the 2026 campaign.