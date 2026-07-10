HBCU softball player passes away

The Livingstone College community is mourning the loss of student-athlete Gabriella Muñoz, a standout HBCU softball player remembered for her excellence in the classroom, on the softball field and within the Blue Bear family.



Livingstone College Athletics announced Muñoz’s passing Wednesday in a statement shared on social media. The school did not release a cause of death or provide additional details.



A native of Katy, Texas, Muñoz was a sophomore utility player for the Blue Bears after graduating from Katy High School. She joined the program in 2024 and remained a valued member of the team throughout her collegiate career.



Beyond her contributions on the field, Muñoz distinguished herself academically. According to Livingstone, she earned a 4.0 GPA during both semesters of the 2025-26 academic year while maintaining a 3.75 cumulative GPA.



“Gabriella exemplified what it meant to be a Blue Bear,” the college said in its statement. “Her kindness, humility, determination, and infectious smile left a lasting impact on everyone who knew her.”

Livingstone mourns the loss of student-athlete

The college asked the campus community to keep Muñoz’s family, teammates, coaches, friends and loved ones in their thoughts and prayers as they grieve.



Livingstone also reflected on the legacy the sophomore leaves behind.



“Although her time with us was far too short, her legacy will live on through the lives she touched,” the statement read. “On behalf of Livingstone College and the entire Blue Bear family, we honor Gabriella’s life with gratitude, love, and remembrance.”

Muñoz was listed as a 5-foot-3 utility player on the 2026 Livingstone softball roster after previously appearing as a pitcher/outfielder during her freshman season.

Details surrounding Muñoz’s death have not been released, and the college has not announced funeral or memorial arrangements.

The HBCU Gameday family extends its deepest condolences to Gabriella Muñoz’s family, friends, teammates, coaches and the entire Livingstone College community during this difficult time.