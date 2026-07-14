HBCU to compete for new Texas A&M system football trophy

The Texas A&M System is launching a new competition that will put HBCU member Prairie View A&M in the spotlight during the opening weekend of the 2026 college football season.



The Texas A&M System announced Monday that the new Chancellor’s Cup will debut on Aug. 29 when Prairie View A&M travels to face Tarleton State in Stephenville, Texas. The season opener will kick off at 8 p.m. ET and air nationally on ESPN2.



Following the game, Texas A&M System Chancellor Glenn Hegar will present the trophy on the field to the winning school’s president, athletics director and head football coach, making it an annual symbol of competition between System institutions.



“Our universities have their own colors, mascots, fight songs and traditions, and that is exactly how it should be,” Hegar said while announcing the initiative. He described the Chancellor’s Cup as a way to celebrate school pride while highlighting the talent found across the Texas A&M System.

Prairie View A&M celebrates milestone season

The timing is significant for Prairie View A&M, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary during the 2026-27 academic year. University president Tomikia P. LeGrande said the Panthers are proud to help launch the new tradition.



“Prairie View A&M brings history, pride and excellence into every competition,” LeGrande said. “We are honored to help launch The Chancellor’s Cup, and our students, alumni and fans will be ready to support the Panthers as we compete for the first one.”



The Panthers enter the season with momentum after capturing the 2025 SWAC football championship, setting up expectations for another championship run in 2026.

While the first Chancellor’s Cup will be decided on the football field, Texas A&M officials envision expanding the competition in future years. The long-term plan includes men’s and women’s athletics, academic competitions, club sports and other events that showcase student achievement across the university system.



For Prairie View A&M, the new trophy adds another storyline to an already intriguing season opener. Instead of simply beginning the chase for another SWAC title, the Panthers will also have the opportunity to become the first school to bring the Chancellor’s Cup back to an HBCU campus.



If the tradition catches on, the annual matchup could become one of the more unique non-conference showcases involving an HBCU, blending institutional pride with on-field competition while strengthening ties among Texas A&M System universities.