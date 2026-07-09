HBCU lands millions for indoor athletic facility

HBCU athletics at Grambling State University is getting another major boost from the state of Louisiana.



Grambling State announced that the 2026 Louisiana Legislative Session will provide up to $24 million for several of the university’s strategic priorities, including an additional $6 million to continue construction of its new indoor athletic facility. The funding comes as part of a larger package tied to academics, operations, infrastructure and campus growth.



The $6 million for the indoor athletic facility was placed into the Capital Outlay Savings Fund, according to the university. It builds on $6.7 million previously approved for the project and moves Grambling State closer to completing what school officials have described as a transformational year-round training facility for student-athletes.



The new funding comes just months after Grambling State Athletics’ March groundbreaking ceremony for the indoor athletic training facility. The ceremony was for the outdoor football practice fields adjacent to the Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Football Stadium Support Facility. It gave the project a direct tie to one of the most iconic names in HBCU football history.



The facility is expected to include a 70-yard turf field, climate-controlled training space, and dedicated areas for sports medicine, strength development and team preparation. School officials have said the project is designed to improve the student-athlete experience and help Grambling State compete with programs that have made major investments in athletic infrastructure.

Indoor facility part of a larger state investment

The athletic facility is one piece of a broader legislative package for Grambling State. The 2026 session included $12 million to continue construction of a new Criminal Justice facility and laboratory. A total of $2.5 million was allotted for reroofing, waterproofing and building envelope improvements. An additional$3 million in operational support was awarded. Additionally, $200,000 for graduate education and adult learning, and $350,000 for strategic partnerships.



That money is in addition to Grambling State’s $19 million general state appropriation.



“The additional investment from the state of Louisiana represents meaningful support for our students and the future of Grambling State University,” Grambling State President Dr. Martin Lemelle Jr. said in the university’s release. “Most importantly, it creates greater opportunities for our students to learn, lead, compete, and succeed.”



For Grambling State athletics, the indoor facility is both a recruiting tool and a practical upgrade. Weather can limit outdoor practice time throughout the year. Indoor facilities have become increasingly important for college football programs trying to develop players, host camps and maintain consistent training schedules.

A larger statement about Grambling State athletics

Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Trayvean D. Scott framed the facility as part of a larger statement about the future of Grambling State athletics when the groundbreaking was announced earlier this year.



“Today, we announce breaking ground on more than a facility — we’re building the next chapter of excellence,” Scott said. “This indoor facility is an investment in our student-athletes, our coaches, and our future. It honors our legacy while positioning us to compete at the highest level.”



Grambling State’s athletic legacy is already one of the strongest in HBCU history. It is powered by decades of success under Eddie Robinson and the national brand built around Tiger football. Now the school is pairing that history with a modern facility push.



As Grambling State celebrates 125 years, the state’s latest investment gives the university momentum in the classroom, across campus and inside its athletic department.



