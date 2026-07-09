Jackson State scheduling for SWAC, Celebration Bowl but not FCS validation

Jackson State head coach T.C. Taylor is pushing back on one of the loudest offseason talking points around the FCS and HBCU football landscape: whether the Tigers’ 2026 schedule is strong enough.



The criticism is familiar. Jackson State does not have an FBS opponent on the schedule, and JSU has two Division II opponents in Tuskegee and Edward Waters. Its marquee non-conference game is against Tennessee State in Nashville. To some outside observers, that may not feel like the kind of slate expected from one of the biggest brands in FCS football.



Taylor sees it differently.



For him, the schedule is not about impressing people who rate programs through a traditional FCS lens. It is about putting Jackson State in the best position to win the SWAC East, host the SWAC Championship and get back to Atlanta.



“They’re on there,” Taylor told Ken Clark of KC-1400 Media. “The last few years, we played FBS programs: we played Southern Miss, we played Monroe. We lost a lot of guys to those teams injury-wise.”



Then he challenged the way strength of schedule is being judged.



“Everybody says we are playing a weak schedule: are you talking about the opponents that matter that are on our schedule? Are they making it weak?” Taylor said. “There are some good programs on there that we got to play against to win the East, that we got to win the SWAC. Those are the ones that matter.”

Jackson State sees a different path

The Jackson State schedule debate is bigger than one team. It is a question about how HBCU football powers should measure themselves in the modern FCS.



In most of FCS football, a strong schedule can help build a postseason résumé. For SWAC teams, the equation is different. The goal is not the FCS playoffs. The goal is the SWAC Championship, and for the league champion, a trip to the Celebration Bowl.



Taylor made that point clearly.



“It makes me laugh now to see that they come out with these rankings all of a sudden, but none of these teams that are getting these rankings can go to the FCS playoffs anyway,” Taylor said. “So, that’s what is a head-scratcher to me about everything.”



That is the tension at the center of the conversation.



Jackson State is a national HBCU brand with FCS-level expectations. It draws attention, moves tickets and pulls television interest. That also means every schedule decision gets inspected. But Taylor is not talking like a coach trying to win a debate in July. He is talking like a coach trying to have his roster ready in November.



Look at what Jackson State went through last season. Taylor did not blame injuries for the way 2025 ended, but he did not ignore the physical cost of playing certain games. The nationally-ranked Tigers fell short of defending their title, losing to Prairie View A&M in the SWAC Championship Game. They still reached the title game, but the ending left a mark.



So when critics ask why Jackson State is not playing an FBS game this year, Taylor’s answer is practical.



“What makes one team have a better schedule than the other?” Taylor asked. “Because they’re playing an FBS opponent and maybe need those checks? We might be in a position this year where we just didn’t need the checks.”



That line may be the most revealing quote of the interview.



For years, HBCU programs have played FBS opponents for exposure, competition and money. In many cases, those games have helped athletic departments. But they have also come with risk. Taylor is saying the quiet part out loud. If Jackson State can avoid that kind of physical toll and still chase its real goals, why not do it?

FCS respect or SWAC survival?

The debate around Jackson State is not just about Tuskegee, Edward Waters or Tennessee State. It is about the value system around HBCU scheduling.



Should a top HBCU program schedule for national FCS respect? Schedule for money? Perhaps for fan interest? Or should it schedule to protect its championship path?



Taylor’s answer leans toward the last one.



“None of that matters when you get to conference,” Taylor said. “When we kick off against Southern, that’s when everything really gets going.”



Taylor isn’t dismissing the early schedule. Taylor said the Tigers want to play well against Tennessee State, Tuskegee and Edward Waters. But he made it clear that conference play is where the season becomes real.



“When it gets to conference, that’s when you really get down to business,” Taylor said.



That framing will not satisfy everyone. Critics can still argue that two Division II games give people ammunition against Jackson State. They can argue that a brand of JSU’s size should be testing itself against stronger non-conference competition. They can argue that national respect requires national scheduling ambition.



But Taylor is not coaching for perception. He is coaching for the SWAC title and a return to the Celebration Bowl.



This schedule a statement. Jackson State is not asking to be judged by a playoff system it does not play in. It is building its season around the road it actually has to travel.



That road runs through the SWAC East. It runs through the championship game. If Jackson State wins those games, the criticism will quiet down. If it does not, the schedule conversation will come back louder.



For now, Taylor sounds comfortable with the tradeoff.



The FCS world may see a schedule debate. Taylor sees a championship plan.