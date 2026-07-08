A Different World to take center stage at Atlanta event

A Different World, HBCU culture and UNCF will come together this month in Atlanta as the organization prepares to spotlight the highly anticipated Netflix sequel at UNITE 2026.



UNCF announced that UNITE 2026 will take place July 19-23 at the Signia by Hilton Atlanta. The event is expected to bring together more than 1,000 HBCU leaders, faculty, students, advocates, funders and partners.



The annual gathering is one of the biggest national convenings focused on HBCU excellence, sustainability and transformation. This year, it will also include a cultural moment tied to one of the most influential television shows in Black college history.



UNCF said the Netflix sequel to A Different World will be featured during a special panel on Wednesday, July 22. Original cast member Jasmine Guy is scheduled to join Kennedi Reece and Alijah Kai, stars of the new series, along with creator, showrunner and executive producer Felicia Pride.



The panel will be moderated by Errin Haines, president of the National Association of Black Journalists and editor-at-large at The 19th.

A Different World returns as HBCU pride grows

The original A Different World helped introduce millions of viewers to fictional Hillman College and gave mainstream television one of its most memorable depictions of HBCU life.



The Netflix sequel is scheduled to premiere Sept. 24. Its appearance at UNITE 2026 gives the show a major platform in front of current and former HBCU presidents, higher education leaders and national partners.



For UNCF, the timing is significant.



The organization said UNITE 2026 will include a record number of current and former HBCU and PBI presidents, along with representatives from more than 300 organizations. The event is hosted by UNCF’s Institute for Capacity Building, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary.



The A Different World panel will focus on the show’s legacy and what UNCF describes as a resurgence of HBCU pride.

UNCF event brings major HBCU voices to Atlanta

UNITE 2026 will also include a commencement address from Dr. Harold Martin Sr., president emeritus of North Carolina A&T State University. Martin is scheduled to speak Monday, July 20.



UNCF President and CEO Dr. Michael L. Lomax and UNCF Board Chair Milton H. Jones Jr. are also expected to make a special announcement during the event.



Confirmed speakers include Stacey Abrams, Charles Blow, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Benedict College President Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, author Tayari Jones, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jericho Brown and Florida A&M University Marching 100 trailblazer Dupe Oluwamodupe.



The lineup also includes leaders from Google Cloud, Bank of America Foundation, Prudential Foundation, JPMorganChase, HBCUGo.TV and other organizations.



For A Different World, the UNCF spotlight is more than a promotional stop. It places the sequel inside a room full of people shaping the future of HBCUs.



And for HBCUs, the return of Hillman College could become more than nostalgia. It could become a new opportunity to introduce another generation to Black college life.