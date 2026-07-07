Jackson State football adds former NFL Draft Pick

Jackson State has added NFL experience to its coaching staff with the hiring of former second-round NFL Draft pick Breeland Speaks as the program’s new defensive analyst and outside linebackers coach.

The 30-year-old Jackson, Mississippi native joins T.C. Taylor’s staff after recently announcing his retirement from professional football following a career that included time in the NFL and the United Football League (UFL).

Speaks was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs with the 46th overall pick in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft after starring at Ole Miss. During two seasons with the Chiefs, he appeared in 16 games, making four starts while recording 24 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

His NFL career also included stops with the Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars, where he continued to compete for roster spots while showcasing his versatility along the defensive front.

UFL standout

Speaks enjoyed his greatest professional success with the Michigan Panthers, becoming one of spring football’s premier defensive players.

After signing with the Panthers in late 2022, he broke out during the 2023 season with:

53 tackles

9 sacks

6 tackles for loss

2 forced fumbles

His performance earned him All-USFL Team honors.

Speaks elevated his game even further in 2024, posting one of the league’s most dominant defensive campaigns with:

32 tackles

13 tackles for loss

9.5 sacks

2 pass breakups

1 forced fumble

That production earned him 2024 UFL Defensive Player of the Year honors.

He returned to Michigan for the 2025 season but was limited to four games after suffering a shoulder injury. Despite the setback, Speaks returned for the playoffs, helping the Panthers reach the 2025 UFL Championship Game against the D.C. Defenders.

Speaks officially announced his retirement from professional football on June 30, 2026, before making the transition into coaching.

SEC pedigree

Before reaching the NFL, Speaks developed into one of the Southeastern Conference’s top defensive linemen at Ole Miss.

Over three seasons with the Rebels (2015-17), he compiled:

121 total tackles

15 tackles for loss

9 sacks

3 pass breakups

2 fumble recoveries

1 forced fumble

His combination of size, athleticism and pass-rushing ability made him one of the top defensive prospects in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Another experienced addition for the Tigers

At 6-foot-3 and 285 pounds, Speaks brings firsthand experience from nearly every level of football to Jackson State’s defensive staff.

His background includes SEC competition, multiple NFL organizations and success in the UFL, where he established himself as one of the league’s premier defensive players.

Now, he’ll look to help develop Jackson State’s outside linebackers and pass rush as the Tigers prepare for the 2026 season under head coach T.C. Taylor, with hopes of returning to the top of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.