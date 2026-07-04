Essence Fest includes HBCU marching band, platform with Eva Marcille

Essence Fest is putting HBCU culture and Grambling State in front of a national audience in New Orleans. Coca-Cola returns with music, community programming and college-focused activations.



Coca-Cola announced its entertainment lineup and cultural programming for the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, scheduled for July 3-5 in New Orleans. The brand will feature performances from Destin Conrad, Coi Leray and Mario as part of its Coca-Cola Stage programming.



The activation also includes a major HBCU component centered around Coca-Cola’s “The World Is My Yard” platform. The experience will feature Eva Marcille and a performance by the World Famed Tiger Marching Band from Grambling State University.



Coca-Cola said the activation will celebrate the legacy, pride and cultural influence of Historically Black Colleges and Universities through music, engagement and community experiences.

Grambling State helps bring HBCU culture to Essence Fest

The Grambling State band is one of the most recognizable names in HBCU marching band culture. Its appearance at Essence Fest gives the university and the broader HBCU community another major cultural platform during one of the nation’s biggest Black cultural gatherings.



The activation will also include representatives from 15 HBCUs. Those representatives will hold office hours for prospective students and families, giving them access to information about admissions, academic programs, campus life and educational pathways.



That makes the Essence Fest activation more than a performance opportunity. It also serves as a recruiting and visibility tool for HBCUs.



Coca-Cola is celebrating its 31st consecutive year as a partner of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture. The company said its 2026 festival platform, “Every Side Shines,” is built around music, wellness, culture and connection.



“ESSENCE Festival of Culture has always been more than a cultural moment—it is a powerful platform for connection, community and impact,” said Stephanie Eaddy, senior director of cultural marketing for The Coca-Cola Company.



Eaddy said Coca-Cola is proud to stand with ESSENCE while celebrating “the voices, stories and experiences that shape culture.”



Essence Fest also brings major economic impact to New Orleans. In 2025, the festival generated more than $321 million in economic impact, supported 2,436 jobs and produced more than $103 million in income for local workers and businesses, according to Coca-Cola.



For Grambling State and other HBCUs, the weekend provides another example of how Black college culture continues to connect music, business, recruitment and community impact on a national stage.