MLB stars and HBCU legends headed to College Baseball Hall

Two HBCU legends who went on to lengthy MLB careers have elected to the College Baseball Hall of Fame. Dave Clark who ruled the diamond with the Jackson State Tigers and Marquis Grissom who starred at FAMU, will be classmates at the 2026 College Baseball Hall of Fame on Feb. 11, 2027 in Overland Park, KS.

Arriving on campus in the fall of 1980, Clark made the most of his opportunity by developing into one of the most dynamic players in program history. By his sophomore season in 1982, Clark had emerged as a national talent, batting .363 while earning The Sporting News All-America honors. That same season, he helped lead Jackson State to Southwestern Athletic Conference championship. It also became the first HBCU program to qualify for an NCAA Division I Regional.

Clark elevated his performance even further in 1983, delivering a dominant junior campaign in which he batted .378 with 13 home runs. His outstanding play earned him SWAC Most Valuable Player honors. During both his sophomore and junior seasons, Clark was named team MVP.

His exceptional collegiate career led to selection in the first round of the 1983 Major League Baseball Draft by the Cleveland organization, where he was chosen 11th overall. Clark made his major league debut in 1986 and went on to enjoy a 13-year professional career, playing for six organizations.

Clark’s contributions to baseball, particularly his impact at Jackson State, have been formally recognized with his induction into the Southwestern Athletic Conference Hall of Fame in 2002. His legacy stands as a testament to perseverance and excellence, inspiring future generations of players from historically Black colleges and universities.

Grissom had a non-traditional start to his collegiate career, but blossomed under coach Robert Lucas to lead the Rattlers to two MEAC titles in 1987 and 1988.



During his two seasons at Florida A&M, Grissom established himself as one of the most electrifying players in collegiate baseball. A two-way standout as both a pitcher and outfielder, he compiled a .408 career batting average along with a remarkable .909 slugging percentage. His sophomore season in 1988 was particularly extraordinary, as he batted .448 with 12 triples, leading all of Division I in triples and runs scored per game (1.62).



At the 1988 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Baseball Championship, he delivered one of the most dominant tournament performances in league history. He was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after hitting an astounding .643 with four home runs while also pitching two complete games.



That led to his selection by the Montreal Expos in the third round of the 1988 MLB Draft. Grissom played from 1989 to 2005, appearing for six MLB organizations and establishing himself as one of the game’s premier center fielders. A two-time All-Star, his career was highlighted by a World Series title with the Atlanta Braves in 1995 where he delivered the game-ending catch to clinch the title.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions both at the collegiate and professional levels, Grissom has been honored with induction into the Florida A&M University Hall of Fame (1994) and the Mid- Eastern Athletic Conference Hall of Fame (2014).

Two very well-known standout baseball players are among the Class of 2026 of the College Baseball Hall of fame in Barry Bonds and Buster Posey.

Portions of this story contributed by the College Baseball Hall of Fame