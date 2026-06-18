Toyota partners with ESPN Events for major HBCU showcase, championship

Toyota is teaming up with ESPN Events as a presenting sponsor for two of HBCU football’s biggest games.



Toyota has expanded its commitment to Historically Black Colleges and Universities, HBCU athletics and Black college sports culture by becoming presenting sponsor of both the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off and the Cricket Celebration Bowl.



The agreement gives Toyota a visible role at two of the biggest events on the HBCU football calendar. The Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off opens the college football season in Week Zero. The Cricket Celebration Bowl crowns the HBCU Football National Champion at the end of the season.



Toyota will also become the title sponsor of the halftime show at both events. That move places the brand at the center of one of the most important parts of the HBCU football experience.



The halftime show has long been more than a break in the action. It is a showcase of marching band excellence, school pride, entertainment and tradition. For many fans, it carries as much weight as the game itself.

South Carolina State head coach Chennis Berry celebrates winning the 2025 Celebration Bowl title. (Steven J. Gaither)

Toyota expands HBCU presence

Toyota’s agreement with ESPN Events also includes Red Lobster Band of the Year and Champion’s Circle presented by Toyota.



That gives Toyota a presence across several major HBCU platforms. The partnership stretches from the opening weekend of the football season to championship weekend in Atlanta.



“Toyota’s investment in these properties represents more than a sponsorship — it is an investment in the institutions, traditions and communities that make HBCU athletics so powerful,” said John Grant, Executive Director of all three events.



Grant said the agreement gives Toyota a meaningful presence throughout the HBCU football season.

“Through this three-year collaboration, Toyota will have a meaningful presence from kickoff weekend to championship weekend, including the halftime shows, and band championships, that celebrate one of the most important parts of the HBCU consumer experience,” Grant said.



The deal also supports Red Lobster Band of the Year. The event was created to give HBCU marching bands a national platform. It crowns season-long national champions in Division I and Division II.



Rankings are tied to performances throughout the season. That format makes each halftime show matter. It also drives fan engagement across HBCU football.

Celebration Bowl tradition gets Toyota backing

Champion’s Circle presented by Toyota adds another layer to the deal.



Each year, the Champion’s Circle jacket is presented to the head coach who wins the Celebration Bowl. The jacket places that coach in an exclusive group of HBCU championship winners.



It also serves as a permanent symbol of achievement. The coach who receives it led his program to the biggest win in Black college football that season.



“Toyota is honored to join ESPN Events in support of these beloved HBCU events and the communities they celebrate,” said Andrew George, Senior Analyst of Community Based Marketing at Toyota.



George said the deal gives Toyota a chance to build across the full season.



“This three-year agreement allows us to build a meaningful presence across the HBCU football season, from the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off to the Cricket Celebration Bowl, while recognizing the culture, leadership and excellence that define Black college sports,” George said.



The partnership places Toyota inside several layers of the HBCU sports experience. That includes football, bands, championship leadership and community celebration.



Grant said the commitment will help the events continue to grow.



“From the opening kickoff of the HBCU football season to the crowning of a national champion, Toyota’s presence will help us continue to grow these events while honoring the traditions that make HBCU sports unlike anything else in college athletics,” Grant said.