HBCUs Alabama State and Morris Brown reach historic agreement

Two HBCUs — Alabama State and Morris Brown — are at the center of a new agreement designed to create a smoother path from undergraduate study to graduate education.



ASU and Morris Brown College signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Tuesday, June 16, on ASU’s campus. The agreement is designed to help Morris Brown graduates move into graduate programs at Alabama State.



ASU President Dr. Quinton T. Ross Jr. and Morris Brown President Dr. Kevin E. James signed the agreement during the ceremony. Leaders from both schools also took part, including ASU Provost Dr. Carl Pettis, MBC Provost Dr. Jamie Jamison and Dr. Anthony Broughton, dean of ASU’s College of Education.



The partnership gives eligible Morris Brown students a streamlined pipeline into Alabama State graduate programs. That includes master’s degree options in education, business, cybersecurity, data analytics, healthcare administration, management, information technology and biotechnology.



Alabama State also offers 13 key online master’s programs. Those include rehabilitation counseling, accountancy, social work, forensic science and health counseling.

HBCUs build new graduate pathway

Ross said the agreement reflects the shared mission of both institutions.



“This historic collaboration is a testament to the commitment of both institutions in fostering educational opportunities and supporting student success,” Ross said. “To students of Morris Brown College, I want you to know that we are prepared to receive you, we are prepared to make room for your greatness, we are prepared to support your aspirations, and we are prepared to help you continue your path to educational and professional excellence.”



James said the agreement gives Morris Brown students more options after graduation. He pointed to Alabama State’s in-person and online offerings as a major benefit.



“What’s attractive about the partnership is that ASU has in-person and online options,” James said. “This gives our students access and opportunities to complete their graduate degrees.”



The agreement also includes pathways for future educators. Many ASU programs offer “Alternative A” certification routes for students who did not complete an undergraduate teacher preparation program. Traditional pathways are also available.



Broughton said the agreement is about removing barriers and expanding access.



“This partnership between ASU and MBC share a mission to remove barriers so that students can have the best access to quality education,” Broughton said.



Ross said the partnership shows what can happen when HBCUs work together.



“When we unite, we multiply opportunities, expand possibilities and build legacies that will impact generations to come,” Ross said.