HBCU conferences ask Congress for NIL action

HBCU conferences are asking Congress to act on NIL reform as college sports continue to shift under legal, financial, and competitive pressure.



The commissioners of the CIAA, MEAC, SIAC, and SWAC sent a joint letter to members of the Congressional Black Caucus on May 11, 2026. The letter expressed support for bipartisan passage of the Student Compensation and Opportunity through Rights and Endorsements Act, better known as the SCORE Act.



The four leagues represent 48 HBCU institutions across Divisions I and II of the NCAA. Together, they serve roughly 15,000 student-athletes across nearly 20 states. The commissioners framed their request as a direct appeal for the future of HBCU athletics.



They wrote that the SCORE Act is “the proposal best suited to address our core concerns.” Their letter said the current state-by-state approach to college sports creates uncertainty for schools and athletes.

HBCU leaders seek national NIL framework

The NIL era has created major opportunities for college athletes. But it has also created new challenges for schools with smaller budgets.

The SCORE Act was introduced as a national framework for college athletics. Supporters say it would create clearer rules for NIL, student-athlete benefits, and institutional responsibilities. The bill also includes language limiting athlete employment status and providing certain legal protections for schools and conferences. (House Committee on Energy and Commerce)

For HBCU conferences, that employee-status issue is central.

The commissioners argued that most HBCU athletic departments do not generate the same revenue as major Division I programs. They said many rely heavily on school funding, appropriations, and donations.

Classifying athletes as employees, they warned, could create an “existential threat” to some HBCU athletic programs. The letter said it could even lead to the elimination of intercollegiate athletics at some institutions.

Congress debate reaches HBCU athletics

The commissioners also said the SCORE Act would help conferences make and enforce reasonable uniform rules. They argued this is needed to avoid constant legal challenges.

Their third point focused on competitive balance. They said NIL rules should not depend on state lines. Without federal action, they warned, schools in one state could gain advantages over schools in another.

The SCORE Act has drawn opposition from some athlete-rights and labor groups. Critics argue that its limits on employee status and state law protections could reduce athlete leverage. (CLASP)

Still, the HBCU commissioners told Congress that their schools need a stable path forward.

“In closing,” they wrote, “we appreciate the work of the CBC and the entire U.S. House of Representatives.”

Their message was clear: as Congress debates NIL, HBCU leaders want a seat at the table.